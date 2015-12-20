CARACAS Dec 19 Several employees of Pepsi-Cola
Venezuela have been detained in an "arbitrary" manner after
halting operations at one plant for lack of raw materials,
according to food company Empresas Polar, which owns the local
Pepsi operation.
President Nicolas Maduro has routinely accused Polar, the
country's largest food and beverage producer, of slowing
production or hoarding goods to spur product shortages in the
OPEC nation's struggling economy. Polar denies that.
The company said via Twitter that labor ministry inspectors
arrested workers and ordered the reactivation of its plant in
the town of Caucagua in the central state of Miranda.
"We denounce the detention of workers at the Pepsi-Cola Vzla
Caucagua plant," the company said via its Twitter account,
promising to launch a legal defense of its workers. "In the case
of the Caucagua Plant, we do not have sufficient raw materials."
The company said those production lines are halted because
of delays in the country's currency control system that have
left it unable to import the necessary raw materials. It did not
offer further details.
Reuters was unable to immediately obtain comment from the
government.
Venezuelan media have reported that labor ministry
inspectors along with local police ordered the arrest of the
manager, two human resources workers and a lawyer at the plant.
Maduro has described the country's chronic product shortages
as the product of an "economic war" led by opposition leaders
and private companies.
His critics say currency controls have left companies unable
to obtain imported machine parts and raw materials while price
controls have made it unprofitable to produce many basic
consumer goods.
The decaying state-led model created by late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez has also suffered heavily from last year's
collapse in the price of oil, which provides nearly all of the
country's export revenue.
The ruling Socialist Party lost control of congress for the
first time in 16 years in a sweeping opposition victory this
month that was driven largely by anger over the economic crisis.
