CARACAS, June 1 Venezuelan brewer and food
producer Empresas Polar said on Wednesday it will resume beer
production in July after halting operations in April for lack of
malted barley amid chronic shortages in the cash-strapped OPEC
nation.
Polar said it has been unable to obtain dollars for imports
through the socialist government's currency controls, which
economists widely describe as the cause of shortages of consumer
goods ranging from vital medicines to staple food products.
The company, a frequent target of criticism by President
Nicolas Maduro, said it had obtained a $35 million loan from
Spanish bank BBVA that will allow it to import barley
and hops needed for brewing.
"We have been analyzing ways to reactivate our beer
production and we came across this temporary solution that will
allow us to produce until the end of 2016," Polar President
Lorenzo Mendoza said in a statement.
Maduro frequently has made personalized attacks against
Mendoza, accusing him of hoarding products and idling factories
to weaken his government as part of an "economic war" backed by
Washington that is meant to remove him from office.
Mendoza has denied those accusations.
The government requires companies to sell staple goods at
regulated prices that are well below what they fetch on the
street and at times below production cost, limiting incentives
to produce and spurring lucrative cross-border smuggling.
Polar, which has historically made about 80 percent of the
beer consumed in Venezuela, also makes popular brands of cooking
oil and corn flour used in the country's traditional "arepa"
corn pancakes.
