BRASILIA May 2 The Brazilian government on
Tuesday called the plan for a constituent assembly announced by
the president of neighboring Venezuela a "coup" to change the
country's political rules to his liking.
"President Nicholas Maduro’s proposal for a constituent
assembly is a coup d’état. It is another break with democracy,
violating the country’s constitution," Brazilian Foreign
Minister Aloysio Nunes said in a statement posted on Facebook.
Nunes said social organizations controlled by Maduro would
elect the constituents and draw up a constitution "as he wants
it."
(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)