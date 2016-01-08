CARACAS Jan 8 Venezuela's new economic vice
president on Friday urged an end to what he termed alarmism over
the OPEC country's finances and said it had enough experience to
emerge from its current crisis.
Venezuelans are reeling from annual inflation thought to be
in triple digits, a deep economic recession and shortages of
basic goods, which have been aggravated by the tumble in oil
prices.
President Nicolas Maduro, who blames the woes on an
"economic war" he claims businessmen are waging against his
socialist government, appointed Luis Salas, 39, a hard-line
sociologist, to lead the economy on Wednesday.
"In Venezuela we have the background and accumulated
experience to overcome this situation," Salas said in an
interview with regional broadcaster Telesur.
In the past Salas has argued against the idea that excessive
printing of money causes inflation - an almost universally
accepted tenet of macroeconomics. He insists prices rise
primarily because corporations seek excessive profit margins.
Salas' appointment appears to signal a break with the
Socialist Party's promises for some market-friendly reforms last
year, which ended in aborted efforts to liberalize cumbersome
currency controls.
"We have to leave 'catastrophism' aside," Salas said. "This
is not the worst economic crisis Venezuela has gone through. The
worst one was the prolonged crisis during the 1980s and 1990s."
In the mid-1990s, inflation peaked at more than 100 percent.
Maduro last year said inflation would be near 100 percent in
2015 but the central bank has not published monthly figures for
a year.
Opposition lawmakers want to pressure the bank into
revealing data on inflation and gross domestic product, which
has also not been published for a year.
Two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles said on
Friday that annual inflation in 2015 reached 270 percent. He did
not cite a source for his figure but in the past has frequently
cited central bank statisticians on inflation.
(Reporting by Diego Ore; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by
Girish Gupta and Bill Trott)