CARACAS May 17 Venezuela's opposition coalition
held primaries on Sunday for this year's high-stakes
parliamentary election, its best shot in over a decade at
recouping the National Assembly at one of the ruling Socialist
Party's lowest ebbs.
With Venezuela in recession, annual inflation possibly
heading to triple digits, basic goods from milk to medicines
running short, and crime rates sky-high, government candidates
may face a backlash.
But the perpetually fragmented MUD umbrella coalition has
struggled to articulate policy proposals and shake an elitist
aura, so Sunday's low-profile primaries are largely a show of
mobilization against President Nicolas Maduro.
Venezuela has become "a crazy country," said physiotherapist
and opposition supporter Roxany Rodriguez, 23, after spending an
hour in line and around 8 percent of her monthly wage on a dozen
basics at a pharmacy.
But Rodriguez, who only learned of the primaries on Friday,
is not inspired by opposition candidates. "They should be
offering something new. I'm very disheartened," she said, though
she was still going to vote.
In addition to convincing voters like Rodriguez, the
coalition must lure disillusioned supporters of the late Hugo
Chavez, face a formidable state propaganda machine, and overcome
electoral district geography seen helping the socialists.
Fueling opposition suspicion of an unfair playing field, no
date has been set for the parliament election, though it will be
in the last quarter.
GETTING OUT THE VOTE
Polls show the opposition favorites to win the assembly,
though the ruling party has for the last 16 years shown itself
adept at winning elections, bolstered by popular welfare
programmes.
Though institutions are stacked with "Chavistas" and Maduro
is currently ruling by decree, an opposition-controlled
parliament would boost momentum for a referendum next year to
recall the leader whose popularity has tumbled since a 2013
election, along with the price of oil.
Venezuela depends on oil for 96 percent of its hard currency
revenue and while crude prices have rebounded from January lows,
the oil price slump has hit the economy hard.
"Voting is our weapon against the crisis," stressed MUD head
Jesus Torrealba.
Some opposition supporters complain the coalition itself is
being undemocratic by hand-picking many candidates, with only 42
to be chosen in the primaries.
Sunday's candidates include veteran politicians, a
well-known economist, a PDVSA union boss who accuses the state
oil company of corruption, and a former mayor jailed for
allegedly stoking violent protests last year.
Despite their seemingly strong prospects, there is precious
little excitement among opposition rank-and-file.
"All the opposition does is bicker," said maintenance worker
Magaly Gonzalez, 57, who dislikes Maduro but does not plan to
participate in the primaries. "Neither the government nor the
opposition is doing anything good."
