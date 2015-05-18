(Adds results, opposition and analyst quote, context)
By Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS May 17 Venezuela's opposition coalition
held primaries on Sunday for this year's high-stakes
parliamentary election, its best shot in over a decade at
recouping the National Assembly at one of the ruling Socialist
Party's lowest ebbs.
With Venezuela in recession, annual inflation possibly
heading to triple digits, basic goods from milk to medicines
running short and crime rates sky-high, government candidates
may face a backlash.
But the perpetually fragmented MUD umbrella coalition has
struggled to articulate policy proposals and shake an elitist
aura, so Sunday's low-profile primaries were largely a show of
mobilization against President Nicolas Maduro.
The 42 winning candidates include veteran politicians, a
respected economist and a former mayor jailed for allegedly
stoking violent protests last year.
"Today change begins!" MUD head Jesus Torrealba thundered to
cheers on Sunday night.
The opposition must now lure disillusioned supporters of
the late Hugo Chavez, face a formidable state propaganda
machine, overcome electoral district geography seen helping the
socialists, and excite its base.
Venezuela has become "a crazy country," said Roxany
Rodriguez, a physiotherapist and opposition supporter, after
spending an hour in line and around 8 percent of her monthly
wage on a dozen basics at a pharmacy.
But Rodriguez, who only learned of the primaries on Friday,
is not inspired by opposition candidates. "They should be
offering something new. I'm very disheartened," she said, though
she still prefered to vote.
FAVORITES
Polls show the opposition favorites to win the assembly,
though the ruling party has for the last 16 years shown itself
adept at winning elections.
While institutions are stacked with "Chavistas" and Maduro
is currently ruling by decree, an opposition-controlled
parliament would boost momentum for a referendum next year to
recall the leader whose popularity has tumbled.
Fueling opposition suspicion of an unfair playing field, no
date has been set for the parliament election, though it will be
in the last quarter.
"The opposition's challenge now is to guarantee unity," Luis
Vicente Leon, head of pollster Datanalisis, said after results
were announced. "Divisions, as small as they may be, would risk
gangrene."
Maduro, lacking Chavez's magnetism, is himself wrestling
with divisions in the "Chavista" bloc.
A dissenting Socialist faction that berates his government
for corruption and bureaucracy has broken ranks and sought to
become its own party.
That request was denied, Marea Socialista leader Gonzalo
Gomez told Reuters on Sunday, adding his group would fight the
decision.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Ros Russell)