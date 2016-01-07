By Girish Gupta
| CARACAS
CARACAS Jan 7 Venezuela's government upped the
ante against the new opposition-led Congress on Thursday with a
protest against the removal of images of venerated late
socialist leader Hugo Chavez and a legal appeal against the
swearing-in of three legislators.
Irked by this week's unceremonious removal of the giant
Chavez photos from Congress, his successor President Nicolas
Maduro had them displayed in a Caracas plaza under military
guard and officials vowed to plaster the country with more.
"I've given the order that in the coming hours all the
streets of Caracas, all the poles, all the fences, have the
image of our liberator Simon Bolivar and the image of our Father
Chavez," said Socialist Party heavyweight Jorge Rodriguez, with
hundreds of government supporters at a Caracas square.
The furor symbolizes the ballooning confrontation between
Venezuela's opposition, in control of the National Assembly for
the first time in nearly 17 years, and Maduro's
government.
Officials were infuriated by a video of Henry Ramos, the
rambunctious new 72-year-old president of the Assembly, telling
workers earlier this week to rid the building of Chavez imagery,
and adding: "This isn't a cemetery."
Maduro has called for nationwide protests. "He doesn't
respect the noble sentiment of millions of Venezuelans, the
noble memory of a man who died," Maduro said on Wednesday
LEGAL APPEAL
In another line of attack, pro-government lawmakers filed a
complaint of disobedience at the Supreme Court against the
assembly's new leadership for swearing-in three opposition
lawmakers whose election the tribunal had suspended.
The opposition coalition won a two-thirds majority with 112
seats in the Dec. 6 legislative election.
But the Supreme Court subsequently barred four lawmakers -
including one from the Socialist Party - after allegations of
voting irregularities in the jungle state of Amazonas.
The opposition swore its three in anyway.
Though Maduro's popularity has sunk during an economic
crisis, millions of poor Venezuelans still revere his
predecessor Chavez for his folksy charisma and oil-fueled social
programs. Many were upset by the Ramos video, which will not
help the opposition's push to lure disenchanted "Chavistas".
"This video shows exactly what this so-called change is all
about," said Gloria Torres, 54, who organized vigils for Chavez
before his death in 2013. "Such arrogance."
The opposition, however, who says Chavez ruined the economy
while behaving like a dictator, is aghast at the personality
cult. His images and signature still adorn T-shirts and walls
across the country.
(Editing by Alexandra Ulmer, Andrew Cawthorne and Andrew Hay)