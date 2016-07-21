CARACAS, July 21 The Roman Catholic Church may
soon join Ibero-American leaders seeking dialogue between
Venezuela's feuding government and opposition, the head of a
regional bloc said on Thursday.
"I think it's good news this petition has been accepted by
both sides. It will enrich us spiritually and, hopefully,
politically," said former Colombian president Ernesto Samper,
who heads the UNASUR bloc of South American states.
With Venezuela enduring an unprecedented economic crisis,
President Nicolas Maduro's socialist government is locked in a
bitter standoff with the Democratic Unity opposition coalition.
The opposition won control of the legislature in 2015 and is
pushing for a recall referendum this year to try and remove
Maduro, whom they blame for Venezuela's runaway inflation,
product shortages and third year of recession.
But Maduro, 53, the former bus driver who won election to
succeed Hugo Chavez in 2013, accuses them of planning a coup and
says the referendum will not happen. The government-leaning
Supreme Court has shot down most of the legislature's measures.
UNASUR's Samper, and three other former heads of state -
Spain's Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, and Panama's Martin
Torrijos - have for weeks been trying to bring both sides to the
negotiating table.
But the rhetoric remains bitter, and various opposition
leaders say Maduro's public exhortations to support dialogue are
a cynical attempt to buy time and cling to power.
The opposition is suspicious of UNASUR and had been
requesting a widening of potential mediators, including the
Vatican. Pope Francis played a key role in facilitating Cuba and
the United States' recent rapprochement, and the Church has said
it is willing to help in Venezuela's crisis.
Local church leaders have been extremely critical of Maduro.
Democratic Unity head Jesus Torrealba said the coalition
would respond to Samper's invitation to dialogue at the weekend.
But he added that the opposition maintained its condition
for talks: a recall referendum this year, permission for
international humanitarian aid to Venezuela, the freeing of
jailed government opponents, and respect for the legislature.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Bernard Orr)