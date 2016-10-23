CARACAS Oct 23 Venezuela's opposition-led
National Assembly on Sunday vowed to put Nicolas Maduro on trial
for violating democracy, days after authorities nixed a recall
referendum against the unpopular socialist president.
The measure is unlikely to get traction given the leftist
government and a compliant Supreme Court have systematically
undermined the legislature, but it further heightens tensions in
the crisis-hit OPEC nation.
"It is a political and legal trial against President Nicolas
Maduro to see what responsibility he has in the constitutional
rupture that has broken democracy, human rights, and the future
of the country," said opposition lawmaker Julio Borges during a
special congressional session on Sunday.
The opposition coalition, seeking to end 17 years of
socialism in the South American nation, says Thursday's
suspension of its drive for a plebiscite against Maduro shows
Venezuela has abandoned democracy.
Ruling party officials have accused the opposition of fraud
in their signature drive and say the coalition is seeking a coup
to gain control of Venezuela's vast crude reserves, the world's
largest.
Despite that oil wealth, Venezuela has plunged into an
unprecedented economic crisis, with many people skipping meals
due to shortages and soaring prices.
Many Venezuelans fear that preventing a the referendum
increases chances of social unrest in the already volatile and
violent country.
The opposition coalition has called for a major peaceful
protest on Wednesday, dubbed "The takeover of Venezuela" to keep
pushing for the plebiscite.
