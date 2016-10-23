(Updates details on alleged theft)
By Alexandra Ulmer and Deisy Buitrago
CARACAS Oct 23 Venezuela's opposition-led
National Assembly in a rowdy session on Sunday pressed to put
Nicolas Maduro on trial for violating democracy, days after
authorities nixed a recall referendum against the unpopular
leftist president.
The measure is unlikely to get traction as the government
and the Supreme Court have systematically undermined the
legislature on grounds it is illegitimate until it removes three
lawmakers accused of vote-buying. But it marked a further
escalation of political tensions in the crisis-hit OPEC nation.
"It is a political and legal trial against President Nicolas
Maduro to see what responsibility he has in the constitutional
rupture that has broken democracy, human rights, and the future
of the country," said opposition majority leader Julio Borges
during a special congressional meeting.
The session was briefly interrupted when around 100
apparently pro-government protesters stormed in, brandishing
Socialist Party signs and shouting "The Assembly will fall!"
before officials herded them out.
Opposition lawmakers said there were injuries and tweeted
photos of two men receiving care after alleged blows to the
head. There were also reports some journalists had been robbed
of their camera and flak jackets.
"The Socialist Party is showing what it has left. There are
no ideas or arguments, only violence!" said opposition leader
and two-time presidential candidate Henrique Capriles.
The opposition coalition, seeking to end 17 years of
socialism in the South American nation, says Thursday's
suspension of its drive for a plebiscite against Maduro shows
Venezuela has abandoned democracy.
Ruling party officials accuse the opposition of fraud in
their signature drive and say the coalition is seeking a coup to
gain control of Venezuela's vast crude reserves, the world's
largest.
Despite that oil wealth, Venezuela has plunged into an
unprecedented economic crisis, with many people skipping meals
due to shortages and soaring prices.
Many Venezuelans fear preventing the referendum increases
chances of social unrest in the already volatile and violent
country.
The opposition coalition has called for a major peaceful
protest on Wednesday, dubbed "The takeover of Venezuela".
'PEOPLE ARE HUNGRY!'
In Sunday's raucous session, lawmakers also traded barbs,
with ruling party politicians showing photos of late leader Hugo
Chavez while opposition congressmen chanted "The people are
hungry and want a recall!"
Likening Maduro to former Chilean dictator Augusto Pinochet
and Peru's authoritarian ex-president Alberto Fujimori,
opposition lawmakers also vowed to replace deans at the
electoral council and judges on the Supreme Court, though that
too is unlikely to see the light of day.
Congress concluded the session by declaring that Maduro's
government had staged a coup by axing the referendum. And
lawmakers unearthed an old accusation, that Maduro was actually
Colombian and so is ineligible to be president, though they had
yet to offer any proof.
"Stop being ridiculous," said ruling party lawmaker Hector
Rodriguez, slamming the session as a "bad circus".
"What you want to do is stage a coup, like in Paraguay, like
in Honduras, and like in Brazil. We're not Honduras, nor
Paraguay, nor Brazil."
It was not immediately clear how Congress, which will hold
another special session on Tuesday, might seek to put Maduro on
trial.
The opposition had indeed largely rejoiced when the senate
of neighboring Brazil ousted leftist leader Dilma Rousseff last
month. Recent shifts to the right in Argentina and Peru have
also given the opposition hope of piling regional pressure on
Maduro.
Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader, is currently
on a four-day foreign trip to seek consensus on supporting oil
prices. He has seen his popularity tumble as the recession
worsens three years on from the death of his mentor Chavez.
Even former 'Chavista' strongholds in the slums have turned
against Maduro, and the opposition frequently claims discontent
runs deep among some in the top brass.
"None of you brought even a single photo of Maduro!"
opposition lawmaker Luis Emilio Rondon taunted, as his peers
chanted "You don't love Maduro!"
(Additional reporting by Marco Bello and Liamar Ramos; Writing
by Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Sandra Maler and Mary Milliken)