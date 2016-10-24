By Anggy Polanco
| SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela
SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela Oct 24 Masked youths
burned rubbish and set up roadblocks in a volatile Venezuelan
border city on Monday, witnesses said, in the latest protest
over the suspension of a referendum drive to remove socialist
President Nicolas Maduro.
Several hundred students held demonstrations in San
Cristobal, near Colombia. The city, a hotbed of anti-Maduro
sentiment, was the site of the worst violence during protests
two years ago that led to 43 deaths around the nation.
"We want freedom!" chanted the protesters, who closed
several roads under the watch of police and troops.
Students held scattered protests in other places around
Venezuela, including the capital Caracas, but mainstream
opposition leaders were holding fire for nationwide rallies
planned for Wednesday.
The political polarization is impeding solutions to
Venezuela's punishing economic crisis. In the third year of a
recession, many people must skip meals due to widespread food
shortages and spiraling prices.
Foes say Maduro, 53, has veered openly into dictatorship by
sidelining the opposition-led congress, jailing opponents and
then leaning on compliant judicial and electoral authorities to
stop the referendum.
Officials say a frustrated and violent opposition is seeking
a coup to end 17 years of socialist rule and get their hands
back on the country's oil wealth.
Many of Venezuela's 30 million people fear the standoff will
create more unrest in a nation already exhausted by political
confrontation, a plunging economy and rampant crime.
Ramping up the crisis, the opposition-led National Assembly
this weekend began proceedings to put Maduro on trial for
violating democracy.
The session was interrupted when about 100 pro-government
protesters stormed in, brandishing Socialist Party signs and
shouting: "The Assembly will fall!"
Still, the trial is unlikely to get traction, given the
government and Supreme Court say congress has delegitimized
itself.
Maduro, a former bus driver and union leader, is on a trip
to seek consensus on supporting oil prices. His popularity has
tumbled since he narrowly won the 2013 election to replace his
mentor, Hugo Chavez, who died from cancer.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; and Girish Gupta; Editing by Lisa
Von Ahn)