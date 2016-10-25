CARACAS Oct 25 Venezuela's opposition-led National Assembly debated on Tuesday whether to open a trial against President Nicolas Maduro for violating democracy, but the socialist government dismissed the move as meaningless.

The South American OPEC nation's political standoff has worsened since last week's suspension of an opposition push to hold a referendum to try and recall Maduro, 53.

With that avenue closed, the opposition coalition has raised the stakes, using its power base in congress to threaten legal action against Hugo Chavez's unpopular successor.

Unlike in neighboring Brazil, where Dilma Rousseff was impeached and removed from the presidency last month, a trial against Maduro is unlikely to gain traction given the government and Supreme Court have declared congress illegitimate.

"Legally, the National Assembly does not exist," said vice-president Aristobulo Isturiz, referring to Supreme Court rulings that congress measures are null and void until it removes three lawmakers linked to vote-buying claims.

"They can do what they want. I won't waste my time on them," Isturiz added.

The opposition has accused Maduro of veering into dictatorship by sidelining the legislature, detaining opponents and leaning on compliant judicial and electoral authorities to block the plebiscite they had been campaigning for.

"We will show clearly to Venezuela and the world that in this crisis, responsibility for breaking the constitution has clearly been Nicolas Maduro's," said majority leader Julio Borges, as a heated debate began.

Foes accuse Maduro of wrecking the OPEC nation's economy, where food shortages and soaring prices have left many skipping meals and spending hours in long lines.

"We will take to the streets to remind them what they try to forget, that 80 percent of the people want Nicolas Maduro out," added another opposition leader Freddy Guevara, ratifying plans for nationwide rallies on Wednesday.

Noting recent shifts to the right in other Latin American countries, Venezuela's government has said it is the victim of an international conspiracy against socialism led by the United States and fanned by servile foreign media.

It blames a long, steep slump in global oil prices and a U.S.-fostered "economic war" for Venezuelans' suffering. It has also accused political foes of seeking a violent coup against Maduro, the former bus driver and union activist who became Chavez's long-serving foreign minister then vice-president.

Maduro was due back to Venezuela later on Tuesday after a tour of oil-producing nations and an audience with the Pope. (Additional reporting by Diego Oré and Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by David Gregorio)