CARACAS Oct 25 Venezuela's opposition-led
National Assembly debated on Tuesday whether to open a trial
against President Nicolas Maduro for violating democracy, but
the socialist government dismissed the move as meaningless.
The South American OPEC nation's political standoff has
worsened since last week's suspension of an opposition push to
hold a referendum to try and recall Maduro, 53.
With that avenue closed, the opposition coalition has raised
the stakes, using its power base in congress to threaten legal
action against Hugo Chavez's unpopular successor.
Unlike in neighboring Brazil, where Dilma Rousseff was
impeached and removed from the presidency last month, a trial
against Maduro is unlikely to gain traction given the government
and Supreme Court have declared congress illegitimate.
"Legally, the National Assembly does not exist," said
vice-president Aristobulo Isturiz, referring to Supreme Court
rulings that congress measures are null and void until it
removes three lawmakers linked to vote-buying claims.
"They can do what they want. I won't waste my time on them,"
Isturiz added.
The opposition has accused Maduro of veering into
dictatorship by sidelining the legislature, detaining opponents
and leaning on compliant judicial and electoral authorities to
block the plebiscite they had been campaigning for.
"We will show clearly to Venezuela and the world that in
this crisis, responsibility for breaking the constitution has
clearly been Nicolas Maduro's," said majority leader Julio
Borges, as a heated debate began.
Foes accuse Maduro of wrecking the OPEC nation's economy,
where food shortages and soaring prices have left many skipping
meals and spending hours in long lines.
"We will take to the streets to remind them what they try to
forget, that 80 percent of the people want Nicolas Maduro out,"
added another opposition leader Freddy Guevara, ratifying plans
for nationwide rallies on Wednesday.
Noting recent shifts to the right in other Latin American
countries, Venezuela's government has said it is the victim of
an international conspiracy against socialism led by the United
States and fanned by servile foreign media.
It blames a long, steep slump in global oil prices and a
U.S.-fostered "economic war" for Venezuelans' suffering. It has
also accused political foes of seeking a violent coup against
Maduro, the former bus driver and union activist who became
Chavez's long-serving foreign minister then vice-president.
Maduro was due back to Venezuela later on Tuesday after a
tour of oil-producing nations and an audience with the Pope.
