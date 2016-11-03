By Andreina Aponte and Anggy Polanco
| CARACAS/SAN CRISTOBAL, Venezuela
V enezuela's opposition exhorted President Nicolas Maduro on
Thursday to set an election and start releasing jailed activists
within days, while students opposed to Vatican-led talks
protested in the streets.
The opposition coalition escalated protests and drew
hundreds of thousands into the streets when authorities quashed
its drive for a referendum against Maduro last month.
But it suspended street actions out of respect for talks
with the government that began at the weekend mediated by a
Papal envoy.
However, with one major party dissenting and many supporters
fearful Maduro is playing for time, opposition leaders say they
will wait until Nov. 11 before possibly quitting talks and
returning to street tactics if demands are ignored.
Carlos Ocariz, an opposition mayor speaking at a news
conference on behalf of the coalition, reiterated their first
demand was the revival of the referendum or a moving forward of
presidential elections to the first quarter of 2017.
The next presidential vote is currently set for late 2018.
"Our second goal is the freedom of all political prisoners
in Venezuela," Ocariz said, referring to what the opposition
estimate are around 100 Maduro critics unfairly imprisoned.
The coalition also wants to overturn Supreme Court rulings
that have annulled the opposition-led National Assembly and to
name a new board to the national election council, which it
accuses of favoring Maduro.
The 53-year-old socialist leader won election to replace his
late mentor Hugo Chavez in 2013, but has seen his popularity
plummet to just over 20 percent amid an unprecedented economic
crisis in the OPEC nation of 30 million people.
There is no indication Maduro will agree to any of the
coalition's big demands, and indeed some officials have mocked
the deadline.
Arguing that talks will not work with a government they
consider a dictatorship, hundreds of students marched in Caracas
and elsewhere on Thursday.
"There can't be dialogue when you have political prisoners,
when they deny us an election and there is hunger," said
Fernando Marquez, 23, among about 150 students who faced off
with police in the restive western city of San Cristobal.
Security forces fired tear gas to stop them advancing past
barriers.
During 17 years of socialist rule in Venezuela, the
government and opposition have repeatedly held dialogues when
tensions on the street have boiled over. But all of them have
quickly degenerated back into the acrimonious insults that
characterize modern-day Venezuelan politics.
(Additional reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Andrew
