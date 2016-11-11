CARACAS Nov 11 Venezuela's opposition and the
government of President Nicolas Maduro are set to meet on Friday
as part of a Vatican-backed dialogue process meant to ease a
political standoff taking place amid a spiraling economic
crisis.
Neither side appeared optimistic, with the opposition
insisting on a recall referendum against Maduro and the
government showing little indication of agreeing to that.
The government released a small group of jailed opposition
activists following the start of talks last week, and the
opposition postponed a political trial in Congress against
Maduro and canceled a march to the presidential palace.
But Jesus Torrealba, Executive Secretary of the opposition's
Democratic Unity coalition, on Friday said Maduro's adversaries
were ready to resume confrontation.
"The truce is over, what's coming is struggle," said
Torrealba. "There is no contradiction between struggle and
dialogue."
The meeting is scheduled for late afternoon. The first
meeting between the two sides, held on Sunday Oct 30, stretched
well into dawn hours.
The political crisis intensified in recent weeks after
elections authorities scuttled an opposition effort to request a
recall against Maduro following accusations of fraud in a
preliminary signature drive.
The opposition accuses the 53-year-old president of being
responsible for the country's crisis, which includes
triple-digit inflation, a recession and shortages of food and
medicine.
Maduro, who was elected president in 2013 after the death of
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, calls the situation the
result of an "economic war" led by the opposition in efforts to
unseat him.
For the dialogue to continue, the opposition is insisting
that the government release more than a hundred jailed
activists, allow international humanitarian assistance, and name
a new board of directors to the elections council.
They also have demanded respect for decisions by the
opposition-led Congress, which has had nearly every one of its
measures shot down by the country's top court.
Maduro in turn has demanded that Congress respect a top
court sentence that effectively stripped the opposition of a
super majority won last year, a sentence the opposition
maintains was fraudulent.
(Reporting by Diego Oré, additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea,
writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by David Gregorio)