By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Feb 17 Venezuela's government is
pushing forward with measures that could exclude some opposition
political parties from future elections, potentially paving the
way for the ruling Socialists to remain in power despite
widespread anger over the country's collapsing economy.
The Supreme Court, loyal to socialist president Nicolas
Maduro, has ordered the main opposition parties to "renew"
themselves through petition drives whose conditions are so
strict that party leaders and even an election official
described them as impossible to meet.
Socialist Party officials scoff at the complaints. They say
anti-Maduro candidates would be able to run under the
opposition's Democratic Unity coalition, which has been exempted
from the signature drives, even if the main opposition parties
are ultimately barred.
But key socialist officials are also trying to have the
coalition banned, accusing it of electoral fraud. Government
critics point to this and the "renewal" order as signs the
socialists are seeking to effectively run uncontested in
gubernatorial elections and the 2018 presidential vote.
Investors holding Venezuela's high-yielding bonds had
broadly expected Maduro to be replaced with a more
market-friendly government by 2019.
The prospect of opposition parties being blocked from
elections could raise concern in Washington where the Trump
administration this week blacklisted Venezuela's Vice President
Tareck El Aissami and called for the release of jailed
opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez.
Maduro's opponents say his strategy is similar to that of
Nicaraguan leftist president Daniel Ortega, who cruised to a
third consecutive election victory in November after a top court
ruling ousted the leader of the main opposition party. That left
Ortega running against a candidate widely seen as a shadow ally.
"The regime is preparing Nicaraguan-style elections without
political parties and false opposition candidates chosen by the
government," legislator and former Congress president Henry
Ramos wrote via Twitter, suggesting the government would seek to
have shadow allies run as if they were part of the opposition.
The moves come as Maduro's approval ratings hover near 20
percent due to anger over chronic food shortages that lead to
routine supermarket lootings and force many Venezuelans to skip
meals. His government has avoided reform measures economists say
are necessary to end the dysfunction, such as lifting
corruption-riddled currency controls.
The elections council has ordered parties to collect
signatures from 0.5 percent of registered voters on specific
weekends.
The opposition estimates parties could in some cases have to
mobilize a combined total of as many as 600,000 people in a
single weekend and take them to 360 authorized locations, an
arrangement they call logistically implausible.
'YOU HAVE NO PARTY'
Luis Rondon, one of five directors of the National Elections
Council who tends to be a lone voice of dissent against its
decisions, described the process as blocking the chances for
opposition parties to stay on the rolls.
The council did not respond to a request for comment.
There is little question that sidelining the opposition
would be the Socialist Party's easiest way to remain in power.
Socialist Party leaders have sought to delegitimize
opposition parties by accusing them of involvement in terrorism.
They point to the opposition's past, which includes a bungled
coup attempt in 2002 against late socialist leader Hugo Chavez.
Maduro's ballot-box weakness was put on display when the
Democratic Unity coalition took two thirds of the seats in
Congress in 2015, the opposition's biggest win since Chavez took
office in 1999.
Socialist Party legislator Hector Rodriguez described the
"renewal" process as a "simple requirement," insisting that "a
political party that does not have the capacity to collect that
amount (of signatures) cannot be considered a national party."
Still, Socialist Party officials have done little to dispel
fears they are trying to bar opponents from elections.
Following complaints that gubernatorial elections were being
stalled, Socialist Party No. 2 Diosdado Cabello reminded the
opposition that they could not take part in any race until they
complied with the "renewal" order.
"Who would benefit if we held elections tomorrow?" asked
Cabello during a January episode of his television talk show
'Hitting with the Mallet', in which he often wields a spiked
club. "If you want we could hold elections tomorrow and you
wouldn't participate because you have no party."
Even without pushing parties aside, the Maduro government
has already blocked key opposition figures or laid the
groundwork to do so.
Lopez, a former mayor, remains behind bars for leading
anti-government protests in 2014 following a trial that one of
the state prosecutors involved called a mockery of justice.
And the national comptroller has said he is considering
barring state governor and ex-presidential candidate Henrique
Capriles from holding office on alleged irregularities in
managing public funds.
Pollster Luis Vicente Leon, who is openly critical of the
government, said continuing delays to the election for governors
is a sign the Socialist Party may do the same for other
elections in which it faces long odds.
"Once you seek mechanisms by which you avoid, delay, impede
or block an election, why wouldn't you block the rest?" he said
in a recent radio interview.
"It's not that these elections (for governors) are in
jeopardy, it's that all elections are in jeopardy."
(Editing by Christian Plumb and Andrew Hay)