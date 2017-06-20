CARACAS, June 20 Venezuela opposition lawmakers
placed pretend coffins and body bags at gates of the National
Guard headquarters on Tuesday in protest after the latest
fatality in anti-government unrest that has killed at least 75
people since April.
Footage and photos from demonstrations on Monday showed at
least three members of the National Guard - a military unit with
public order responsibilities - aiming and firing pistols in
clashes on a major Caracas highway.
Seventeen year-old demonstrator Fabian Urbina was shot in
the chest and died, and several others were injured.
"You cannot keep killing people in the street!" opposition
lawmaker Tomas Guanipa shouted, as the group harangued National
Guard members during the early-morning protest in the
middle-class El Paraiso zone of Caracas.
"Who gave the order to shoot?" asked another lawmaker Jose
Olivares as soldiers watched silently from inside their base.
Venezuelan authorities said two National Guard members had
been detained on Monday for what the interior minister called
"presumed improper and disproportionate use of force" when
thousands of protesters flooded the streets.
As well as the fatalities, there have also been thousands of
injuries and arrests since Venezuela's opposition began its
latest street campaign against President Nicolas Maduro's
socialist government in early April.
They accuse Hugo Chavez's successor of becoming a dictator
and wrecking the once-prosperous OPEC member's economy, and are
demanding a presidential election to end his rule.
Maduro says "terrorists" and "fascists" are leading the
protests in an effort to topple him by force as briefly happened
to Chavez in 2002. Government supporters, bystanders and some
members of the security forces have also been victims of the
violence, with gunshot wounds the most common cause.
Many grassroots opposition supporters feel intimidated by
the daily violence in cities around Venezuela, where masked
youths barricade streets and hurl stones and Molotov cocktails
against security forces with tear gas and water cannons.
There is also some exhaustion setting in after 80 days of
what the opposition denominates "resistance".
But opposition leaders have vowed to step up tactics shortly
to ramp up the pressure on Maduro, and called a news conference
for Tuesday afternoon.
They are seeking to halt Maduro's plan for July 30 elections
for a special assembly to rewrite the constitution, a move the
opposition says is rigged to keep him in power.
