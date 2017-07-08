(Corrects full name of former Spanish prime minister in 12th
paragraph.)
By Brian Ellsworth and Alexandra Ulmer
CARACAS, July 8 Venezuela's best-known jailed
opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez was out of prison and hugging
his family on Saturday after being granted house arrest
following three years in jail for leading anti-government
protests.
Lopez's return to his Caracas home comes as Venezuela is
once again convulsed by demonstrations against socialist
President Nicolas Maduro, struggling with an economic crisis and
global censure for overriding the powers of the country's
opposition-led congress.
Lopez, 46, a photogenic, Harvard-educated former mayor who
has been barred from holding elected office, left the Ramo Verde
military jail before dawn and was reunited with his wife and two
young children, relatives said.
"A few days ago they had punished him with solitary
confinement without light or water for three days," said his
father, of the same name, in an interview with Spanish radio.
"(Now) he's hugging his children, he's with his wife ... I'm
happy, he's happy of course," he added, adding that his son was
wearing an electronic tag for authorities to track him.
The opposition has long called Lopez a political prisoner,
and leaders around the world, including U.S. President Donald
Trump, have pressed for his release.
Maduro, who for years refused to pardon Lopez, has described
him as a dangerous terrorist who sought to overthrow him through
street violence. Government supporters often note Lopez's role
in a short-lived 2002 coup against the late former leader Hugo
Chavez when he helped arrest a minister.
Venezuela's Supreme Court said Lopez had been granted house
arrest due to health problems, but his family members were
unable to identify what those were.
Opposition leaders applauded Lopez's return home, but said
he should be granted complete freedom, along with several
hundred other jailed opponents of Maduro.
The government says all imprisoned activists are being held
on legitimate charges, including coup-plotting.
State ombudsman Tarek Saab said in an interview with CNN
that the measure was the result of efforts by a state-backed
truth commission, which he said is also studying the release of
other citizens detained amid protests.
The release was aided in part by the involvement of former
Spanish Prime Minister Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero, who has for
years maintained talks with Venezuela's government, Spanish
Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told reporters at the G20 meeting
in Hamburg.
SUPPORTERS GATHER
The president could be seeking to ease pressure with Lopez's
return to home, but there was no sign of concessions to the
opposition on other fronts.
At Maduro's behest, Venezuela on July 30 will elect a
legislative superbody that can rewrite the constitution and
dissolve state institutions, a move the opposition calls a naked
power grab meant to keep the socialists in office against the
will of the people.
Dozens of supporters stood outside Lopez's home in the
upscale Caracas neighborhood of Los Palos Grandes, some wearing
shirts emblazoned with Lopez's face. Lopez's mother Antonieta
arrived, beaming and dressed in white.
About 100 people were gathered outside the house, waving
Venezuela's flag, chanting slogans and setting off fireworks to
celebrate.
"I think this is the first day of the transition," said
Maria Antonieta Witzka, 57, a physical therapist. "The
government is realizing that we are the majority."
Lopez has faced criticism even within the opposition for at
times being quick-tempered and domineering. He founded the
Popular Will party after splitting with leaders of the First
Justice party, which he also helped found.
Though Lopez had publicly called for peaceful resistance to
Maduro in 2014 and was behind bars during most of the unrest
that year which killed 43 people, prosecutors said his speeches
sent subliminal messages and constituted a call to violence.
He was sentenced to nearly 14 years.
One of the prosecutors who led the case later fled the
country and said the proceeding had been a mockery of justice.
The case has long been a cause celebre for opposition
supporters over what they deem the Maduro government's trampling
of human rights.
Lopez is the scion of wealthy families and a direct
descendant of the sister of Latin American independence hero
Simon Bolivar as well as of Venezuela's first president,
Cristobal Mendoza.
Pro-government critics paint Lopez as a dangerous radical in
the pocket of Venezuela's wealthy elite and the U.S. government.
He has ambitions to become Venezuela's president and would
likely be one of the most popular opposition aspirants in any
future election.
(Additional reporting by Diego Ore, Eyanir Chinea, Andrew
Cawthorne in Caracas; Silene Ramirez in Santiago, and Robert
Hetz in Madrid; editing by Andrew Cawthorne and G Crosse)