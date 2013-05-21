* Opposition says recording shows corruption, division
* Gov't ally Silva calls recording manipulation by CIA
* Affair stirs already volatile post-Chavez politics
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS, May 21 A recording released by
Venezuela's opposition purportedly revealing graft and
conspiracy in the ruling Socialist Party has stirred a new
political storm in the OPEC nation's already traumatic
transition after the death of Hugo Chavez.
Opposition leaders on Monday played an hourlong,
expletive-laced diatribe in which a man identified as powerful
state TV commentator Mario Silva lambastes party heavyweight
Diosdado Cabello.
They said Silva was talking to a Cuban intelligence officer.
Silva, whose close links to the late Chavez have led many to
see him as more powerful than some cabinet ministers, did not
deny it was his voice but said the recording had been
manipulated by Israeli intelligence and the CIA.
"I categorically reject this set-up," he said.
Cabello, who heads Congress and is seen by many Venezuelans
as a possible rival to recently-elected President Nicolas
Maduro, called the recording a "media show" and urged unity
within government ranks.
The comments have fed into months of opposition theories of
a furious power struggle within the disparate "Chavismo"
coalition that the late Chavez controlled with an iron grip
during his 14-year-rule.
"The only way to get rid of Diosdado is to demonstrate that
he is corrupt and is corrupting everyone else, and to show proof
that (Chavez) knew about it," said the man on the recording,
which sounded like Silva's familiar, gruff voice.
He said Cabello controls intelligence agencies and was using
the tax agency and the currency control board to acquire
"financing."
"He wants to take control of the Armed Forces and force
Maduro to do what they want or they will stage a coup," said the
man in the recording. He was speaking with a person named
Palacios, whom the opposition identified as a Cuban intelligence
officer.
FRIEND OF CHAVEZ
Silva, a friend of the late Chavez, runs a late-night
talk-show that has a near-cult following among government
supporters.
In a statement, he said foreign intelligence services had
fabricated the tape by editing actual conversations obtained
through recordings made by aircraft being flown over his office.
He said he was temporarily suspending his program for health
reasons.
Cabello is a key power broker, with strong ties to the
military. "No matter what they do, they will never be able to
divide those are who truly dedicated to 'Chavismo,'" he said as
Venezuelans picked over the recording.
The legislators who presented the recording said it was
destined for Cuban President Raul Castro, whose government
receives generous assistance in the form of subsidized oil.
"It's evident who Maduro answers to ... the Castros!"
tweeted opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who narrowly lost
to Maduro in April presidential elections, referring to the
Cuban president and his brother and predecessor Fidel Castro.
The late Chavez was adored by millions of poor Venezuelans
for his social spending programs and bombastic nationalism that
vowed to battle U.S. intervention in Latin America.
He named Maduro as successor in December, just before he
underwent a fourth and final cancer operation following a
two-year battle with the disease.
He died on March 5, triggering a new vote in April that
Maduro won by just 1.5 percentage points - a weak showing
compared to Chavez's double-digit ballot-box victories.
The man in the recording appeared to suggest that computer
hackers had taken over the elections council systems to lower
the margin of Maduro's victory.
"We need to control (Cabello's) sources of financing," he
told Palacios, adding that if Cabello takes control of state oil
giant PDVSA "we're screwed."
In his alleged comments, Silva attacked a range of top
government figures including the first lady, Cilia Flores, whom
he accused of putting a group of "vampires" in charge of state
TV and letting them "steal all the cash they could."
Silva's show features vitriolic attacks on opposition
figures and has at times broadcast wire-tapped phone
conversations that reveal embarrassing information about
government critics.
Chavez supporters have for years faithfully watched the
program, which is broadcast at 11 p.m. in part because of
Silva's notoriously crude vocabulary.
