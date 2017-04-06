By Girish Gupta and Corina Pons
| CARACAS, April 6
CARACAS, April 6 Seven protests against
Venezuela's socialist government were planned in Caracas on
Thursday, one for each of the Supreme Court judges who passed a
ruling last week taking control of the country's opposition-led
congress in what demonstrators said was a lurch toward
dictatorship.
While the widely condemned decision was quickly overturned,
it has given the country's disparate opposition a new impetus
against a leftist government it blames for the country's social
and economic collapse.
Protesters were assembling at seven designated points in
capital city Caracas to march to a major highway. This is likely
to lead to clashes with security forces, something that has
often happened in Venezuela.
"The objective is to put the magistrates on trial (and) get
the government to publish an electoral timetable," opposition
lawmaker Stalin Gonzalez told Caracas-based Union Radio. "This
country has changed and wants to get out of the crisis."
The opposition's primary demand now is to hold the next
presidential election before its scheduled date at the end of
2018 to push out Socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
"We live in a dictatorship, and the only way out of a
dictatorship is to take to the streets," said 20-year-old
student Victor Sanchez.
NEW IMPETUS
Venezuela is suffering from triple-digit inflation,
shortages of basic foods and medicines, and one of the world's
highest murder rates.
Tensions have been simmering this week after tear gas and
rocks flew between protesters and security forces during a major
demonstration on Tuesday. The confrontations injured 20 people
and led to 18 arrests, according to the Caracas-based Penal
Forum rights group.
The opposition says it faces growing persecution. The leader
of one of its parties, Copei, sought refuge in the home of the
Chilean ambassador in Caracas on Wednesday, according to that
country's foreign ministry.
Maduro's government says a U.S.-backed business elite is
responsible for Venezuela' economic downturn and is now trying
to foment a coup to impose right-wing rule. His supporters were
also planning to march in Caracas on Thursday.
Opposition protests were slow to kick off on Thursday as
authorities had closed subway stations and added checkpoints to
major highways.
"They can do whatever they want, but the people of Venezuela
will today make their voices heard on the streets," tweeted
opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, who has led protests this
week.
Not since 2014's major unrest has the opposition held such
sustained demonstrations. Still, working against them is
protester fatigue, fear of violence, and the fact so many
Venezuelans need to spend much of their day looking for food.
(Additional reporting by Eyanir Chinea and Corina Pons; Editing
by Alexandra Ulmer and Lisa Von Ahn)