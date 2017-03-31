COLUMN-Despite 2016 dip, it's too early to celebrate the demise of coal: Russell
* Graphic of annual global coal output vs China: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rynxKa
CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro said on Friday he would resolve within hours the controversy over the Supreme Court's assumption of the opposition-led legislature's functions, which has sparked widespread protests and international condemnation.
"I believe in dialogue and use of the Constitution to resolve controversy," he said, calling a meeting of the state security council to discuss the attorney general's criticism of the high court's decision. (Reporting by Eyanir Chinea; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta, G Crosse)
* Graphic of annual global coal output vs China: http://tmsnrt.rs/2rynxKa
* Total May crude imports remain flat y/y at 12.37 mln (Recasts, adds comment)
June 14 A decision by Abu Dhabi-listed Dana Gas to declare $700 million of its sukuk invalid has sent shivers through the Islamic finance industry, raising concern about the safety of sharia-compliant debt instruments in general.