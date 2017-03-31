CARACAS, March 31 Venezuela's chief prosecutor Luisa Ortega said on Friday that a move by the Supreme Court to take over the role of Congress had violated the constitution.

"It constitutes a rupture of the constitutional order. It's my obligation to express my great concern to the country," said Ortega, in an unusual break with the government line for someone who has been a key ally of the ruling Socialists. (Reporting by Liamar Ramos; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Girish Gupta and Chizu Nomiyama)