All options on the table for dealing with Venezuela - U.S. official

WASHINGTON, July 18 (Reuters) - The Trump administration is keeping all options "on the table" for responding to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday when asked whether Washington was considering banning Venezuelan oil imports to the United States.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity on a conference call with reporters, declined to detail the options under consideration against Venezuela. But the official said Washington sees Maduro's planned July 30 vote to create a new constituent assembly as an effort to turn Venezuela into a "full dictatorship" and would oppose it.

"All options are on the table," the official said when asked about possible sanctions on Venezuela's oil sector. But the official also stressed decisions would be made with awareness of the potential impact on American jobs and the U.S. economy. (Reporting By Matt Spetalnick and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)