By Girish Gupta
CARACAS, March 2 While many Venezuelans went to
the beach to enjoy the Carnival holiday, thousands of
anti-government demonstrators marched in the capital on Sunday,
trying to keep up the momentum from weeks of protests demanding
President Nicolas Maduro resign.
There are no signs that Maduro, who says the protests are
part of a U.S.-backed coup plot, could be ousted in a
Ukraine-style overthrow despite widespread discontent with
soaring inflation and chronic product shortages.
Government leaders have urged Venezuelans to skip the
protests and make their traditional trips to the beach during
the Carnival holiday. State television was filled with images of
packed beaches and smiling holidaymakers.
Opposition marchers that ranged from students to middle-aged
professionals and senior citizens filled a square in the east of
Caracas to protest problems including 56 percent annual
inflation and one of the world's highest murder rates.
"We have nothing to celebrate at the beach," said Carlos
Torres, 34, an engineer. "Going on vacation would give credence
to the government's version that there's nothing going on."
The unrest evolved from sporadic regional protests into
nationwide movement after three people were shot dead following
a Feb. 12 march. At least 17 people have been killed in the
South American nation's most violent unrest in a decade.
Maduro sought to take the steam out of the protests by
extending the usual four-day Carnival holiday by two days.
Opposition moderates question the demonstrator's tactics of
blocking streets, setting up barricades and exchanging volleys
of rocks with police and security forces. They say this may
backfire and boost support for Maduro.
Violent street protests helped briefly drive late socialist
leader Hugo Chavez from power in a 2002 coup.
The opposition repeatedly staged street protests later that
year as well as in 2004, but they fizzled out as protesters grew
weary of blocked streets and barricades made from smoldering
trash.
PUSH FOR SOLIDARITY AT OSCARS
Maduro's adversaries, tweeting to stars under the hashtag
#OscarsforVenezuela, sought to persuade Hollywood stars,
including Leonardo DiCaprio and Penelope Cruz, to make
statements of solidarity during Sunday's broadcast of the
Academy Awards.
Celebrities including Madonna and Cher have chimed in over
social media, criticizing the government for what they called
excessive use of force against protesters.
Maduro counters that security forces have in fact been
restrained in the face of violent attacks. He also says
barricades set up by protesters caused deaths by preventing
patients from receiving emergency health treatment.
"They want to prohibit Carnival what do you all think about
that? Never. The people of Venezuela have been victorious,"
Maduro said in televised comments from a state-run market
selling subsidized groceries. "Venezuelans are enjoying the
beach, the rivers, and the mountains."
The state prosecutor's office said on Sunday it had released
41 people who were arrested on Friday night in a melee involving
protesters and police at the upscale Plaza Altamira, where
clashes have been taking place almost every day. At least 500
people have been arrested in the violence, most of whom have
been released.
Maduro in April narrowly won the election to replace Chavez
after his death from cancer.
He has vowed to continue to extend his predecessor's 14-year
self-styled socialist revolution that won the adoration of
millions but also bitterly divided the nation of 29 million.
(Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)