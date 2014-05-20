CARACAS May 20 Mediators from the Union of
South American States (UNASUR) urged Venezuela's government and
opposition back to the negotiating table on Tuesday after
failing to revive talks to stem months of protests in the
polarized nation.
Since anti-government demonstrations began in February, 42
people have been killed, more than 800 injured, and about 3,000
arrested, of whom more than 200 remain behind bars.
The unrest has been Venezuela's worst in a decade, and drawn
attention to the OPEC nation's deep economic problems, including
soaring inflation and scarcities of basic goods.
The opposition umbrella group MUD broke off talks with the
government of President Nicolas Maduro last week over what they
said was continued repression of student demonstrations and
officials' refusal to grant concessions.
Maduro has urged them to return.
But the foreign ministers of regional powerhouse Brazil,
neighboring Colombia and Ecuador departed from Venezuela
empty-handed despite shuttling between both sides since the
weekend.
"The foreign ministers and the papal nuncio hope that a date
for the next meeting is fixed as soon as possible," said an
UNASUR statement, referring to the Vatican's envoy to Venezuela,
who is also mediating.
MUD head Ramon Guillermo Aveledo said the mediators, who
came at the weekend to meet with both sides, would stay in
contact and return any time needed.
The government has an "allergy" to talks and prefers to
impose its views, he told a news conference.
"By imposition, none of Venezuela's problems have been
resolved, old problems have worsened and new ones have
appeared," he added.
Maduro, the successor to late socialist leader Hugo Chavez,
does not look under threat from the now-waning protests, given
they have not spread far from middle-class opponents and the
armed forces appear to remain behind him.
He says opponents, supported by the United States, tried
earlier this year to topple him via a "coup" disguised as
spontaneous protests.
