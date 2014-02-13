(Updates toll with one more death reported in Chacao)
By Daniel Wallis and Diego Ore
CARACAS Feb 12 At least three people were shot
dead on Wednesday during anti-government protests in Caracas,
escalating the worst bout of unrest in Venezuela since turmoil
after President Nicolas Maduro's election last year.
The violence was a crescendo to weeks of sporadic
demonstrations in the provinces led by opposition hardliners who
denounce Maduro for failing to control inflation, crime and
product shortages and vow to push him from office.
The government says the opposition is sowing violence to
stage a coup similar to the one a decade ago that briefly ousted
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez, though there are few signs
that the current melees could topple Maduro.
The country's top prosecutor confirmed the death of a
student and a pro-government community leader amid chaotic
scenes as marches by opposition and government sympathizers
ended just a few blocks apart in the city center.
Maduro said another student suffered serious brain damage
and was in critical condition after being shot in the head.
"This violent group had failed until now in their attempts
to fill Venezuela with death and blood," Maduro said in a speech
outside Caracas to commemorate an independence-era battle.
"Today we lament the death of two young Venezuelans."
Reuters reporters on the scene heard gunshots and saw one
man carried away dead with blood gushing from his head.
Twenty-three people were injured, 25 arrested, four police
vehicles burnt, and some government offices vandalized in
violence throughout the day, officials said.
The mayor of stridently opposition municipality of Chacao,
in the east of the city, said on Twitter that a third person had
been shot dead in his district.
Social networks quickly fell into a familiar pattern of
recriminations, with both sides blaming the other based on
little clear information about what had happened.
Opposition activists said armed government supporters
belonging to hardline groups known as "colectivos" had fired on
the peaceful march. Government officials pinned the deaths on
"fascists" who they said had planned violence from the start.
"THE EXIT"
As night fell, soldiers fired tear gas at several hundred
young demonstrators who burned tires and blocked the main avenue
of Chacao, where the third death occurred.
"We're staying in the streets until this government falls,"
said student Jose Jimenez, 22, protesting in Chacao with a shirt
tied round his face to protect him from tear gas.
In 2002, opposition leaders began what would become years of
constant protests as part of failed efforts to oust the late
Chavez, which included a bungled coup, a two-month oil industry
shutdown and an unsuccessful recall referendum.
"They cannot take us back to the scenes of 2002," Maduro
said during a speech before the shooting broke out.
Sporadic political protests of varying intensity have been
common over the last decade, but they frequently fizzle out
within several days as citizens grow weary of blocked streets
and the smell of burning debris.
Hardline opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez, a photogenic
U.S.-educated former mayor, has led a renewed wave of
demonstrations over the last two weeks under the banner "The
Exit," in reference to Maduro's departure.
He is seeking to tap into the frustration of Maduro's
critics who say state institutions including courts and the
electoral council are so controlled by the ruling Socialist
Party as to make democracy impossible.
"This movement of people in the streets is going to grow.
It's like a wave that will keep growing," Lopez told a Colombian
television station.
OPPOSITION UNITY COLLAPSES
The opposition rallied around state governor Henrique
Capriles last year after he staged a better-than-expected
showing against Maduro in the April election to replace Chavez,
but has since stepped out of the limelight to focus on local
issues.
Wednesday's violence may formally mark a widening rift
between hardliners and those who favor returning to
bread-and-butter issues such as sporadic trash collection,
filthy streets and pot-holed highways.
Opposition moderates note that their biggest successes, such
as turning pro-Chavez strongholds into opposition territory,
resulted from leaders stepping away from theatrical street
protests to focus on voters' concerns.
The constant protests have also helped the government cement
an image of the opposition as saboteurs. Many are wary of being
cast in that light again.
"While there are plenty of reasons to protest, there does
not seem to be an agenda for the current wave. #LaSalida (The
Exit) is not a strategy. It's a hashtag!" complained the
anti-government blog Caracas Chronicles.
"The street protests, along with the public bickering they
are engendering, are creating a false sense that our actions can
undo the regime."
(Additional reporting by Caracas bureau reporters; Writing by
Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Brian Ellsworth, Kieran Murray and
Lisa Shumaker)