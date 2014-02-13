CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuelan authorities have
issued an arrest warrant for opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez on
charges including murder and terrorism linked to street protests
on Wednesday that ended in the deaths of three people.
Lopez, who denies wrongdoing and says he is simply
exercising the right to free assembly, has for several weeks
been the driving force behind demonstrations around the country
seeking to topple President Nicolas Maduro.
The following are facts about him:
* A former mayor with Hollywood looks, Lopez has emerged in
recent months as a hardline leader of those in the opposition
who seek an immediate end to Maduro's government.
His strategy of high-profile rallies and demonstrations runs
counter to the moderate wing of the opposition, which is more
focused on improving shoddy public services and highlighting the
problems with the Socialist Party's state-led economic model.
* Lopez briefly ran as one of five presidential hopefuls in
the 2012 opposition primary that picked a unified leader to run
against Hugo Chavez. He bowed out of the race to back state
governor Henrique Capriles' ultimately unsuccessful bid.
* Lopez has maintained an off-and-on rivalry with Capriles,
who galvanized the opposition and became its de facto leader
after running a vigorous campaign against Chavez and nearly
beating Maduro in the April vote to replace the deceased leader.
Capriles has refused to endorse Lopez's strategy of street
protests.
* The government in 2008 quashed Lopez's bid for Caracas
mayor by ruling he could not hold public office, even if he won
the election, due to corruption charges for which he was accused
but never tried. Critics say that halted a political career that
could have ended in the presidency.
* An athletic 42-year-old who plays up his photogenic looks,
Lopez speaks flawless English and studied in the United States
on a swimming scholarship. The father-of-two lives in the
wealthy Chacao district where he was once mayor.
* Lopez founded the Popular Will political party after
disagreements with other opposition figures, and built a network
of supporters in poor and middle-class areas.
(Editing by Daniel Wallis)