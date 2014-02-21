(Repeats to widen distribution. No change to headline or text.)
By Brian Ellsworth
CARACAS Feb 21 Venezuelan opposition leader
Leopoldo Lopez has started down a well-worn path toward building
a profile in this politically volatile country: defying the
government and going to jail.
The Harvard-educated, former mayor of the Chacao district of
Caracas revived an opposition movement that had stalled,
kickstarting anti-government protests that have left at least
six dead and landed him behind bars.
After initially accusing Lopez of murder and terrorism,
authorities are now charging him on lesser counts of instigating
arson, damage and criminal gatherings.
By arresting Lopez, the government had hoped to weaken the
protest movement, but a stretch in prison may give Lopez some
extra credibility with anti-government groups.
It certainly helped late socialist president Hugo Chavez,
who served two years in jail for a failed 1992 coup, and it also
helped opposition leader Henrique Capriles, who was jailed for
four months after being accused of being involved in a siege of
the Cuban embassy in Caracas in 2002.
Lopez, who was barred from public office by a national
comptroller's ruling after he was accused of corruption, has won
support among hardliners who have said creeping authoritarianism
by President Nicolas Maduro has made a democratic change of
government impossible.
Lopez's imprisonment has also helped him overshadow
Capriles, who months ago was the opposition's undisputed
standard bearer.
BLUE BLOOD
Exhuming the strategy of violent street protests, similar to
those of a decade ago that failed to topple Chavez's self-styled
socialist revolution, could ultimately lead the opposition down
a blind alley.
"Today, more than ever, getting rid of this group of people
that have kidnapped the future of Venezuelans is in your hands,"
Lopez said in pre-recorded video released after his arrest
widely reported, theatrical surrender to security forces in
Caracas.
"Join me in the fight. I'll be fighting as well."
A slick and image-conscious scion of blue-blood families,
Lopez studied in the United States at Kenyon College in central
Ohio. He went on to earn a master's degree from Harvard's
Kennedy School of Government.
After returning to Venezuela, he co-founded the political
party Justice First, focusing on technocratic public policy in
sharp contrast to Chavez's Cuba-inspired nationalism.
During two terms as mayor of the wealthy eastern Caracas
municipality of Chacao, from 2000 to 2008, Lopez helped turn the
district into an oasis of order in a country where everything
from traffic lights to taxes can be seen as little more than
suggestions.
Residents marveled that motorcyclists accustomed to riding
without helmets would don them before entering Chacao to avoid
being fined.
While Chavez waxed lyrical for years about the teachings of
18th century founding father Simon Bolivar, who inspired his
radical leftist project, Lopez quietly reminded Venezuelans that
he was a direct descendant of Bolivar's sister.
In 2007, he married kite-surfing champion Lilian Tintori.
She appeared alongside him in a pre-recorded video statement to
Venezuela that was released after his arrest on Tuesday.
Lopez was one of the most visible figures of the efforts to
unseat Chavez in 2002, which included street protests, a botched
coup and a two-month oil industry shutdown.
During the coup, he helped organize the illegal arrest of
one of Chavez's cabinet members, an incident frequently cited by
critics as evidence that he has an authoritarian streak.
Lopez was present when police hauled the minister through a
mob of angry protestors who beat him as he was ushered from a
building into a waiting vehicle.
In 2002, his municipality hosted a demonstration by
military officers who defected and then declared the posh Plaza
Altamira a "liberated zone", where they staged a two-month rally
calling for military intervention to oust Chavez.
In 2004, before a failed recall referendum against Chavez,
Lopez helped lead nearly two weeks of street protests similar to
the demonstrations of recent weeks in Caracas.
Those protests helped trigger accusations by the government
that the opposition was a group of violent saboteurs. Moderates
today question whether the opposition is making the same mistake
with the current bout of protests.
ASPIRATIONS CUT SHORT
Lopez's competent administration had by 2008 put him on
track to become metropolitan mayor of Caracas, a stepping stone
to the presidency. But the national comptroller, an ally of
Chavez, issued a ruling blocking him from holding office because
of graft accusations for which he was never tried.
The action, widely seen as an effort to derail Lopez's
political career, cemented his belief that Chavez, and later
Maduro, were willing to bend laws and circumvent democracy to
remain in power.
Known for being quick tempered and domineering, Lopez
founded the Popular Will party after bickering with and then
splitting from the leaders of his own Justice First party.
In 2012, Lopez ran in the opposition primaries to choose a
presidential candidate, but he bowed out after a short time in
support of Capriles over concern that the courts could prevent
him from assuming office even if he won.
Lopez was furious with Capriles for calling off street
protests in which nearly a dozen people died after Maduro's
election victory last April. He insisted that Capriles would
have won the presidency if the opposition had stayed on the
streets fomenting accusations of fraud against Maduro.
As Capriles retreated to his role of Miranda state governor,
Lopez's demands for demonstrations began to strike a chord among
frustrated opposition sympathizers who, despite not having a
clear strategy, insisted "something must be done."
When students in the western state of Tachira began sporadic
marches in January to protest against widespread crime, Lopez
launched a national street mobilization campaign under the
banner "The Exit," referring to ending Maduro's term in office.
"The right to take to the streets is in the constitution,
and it is a historic right of the people," Lopez said in a
recent interview. "People have rebelled against systems of
domination since the beginning of history."
(Editing by Daniel Wallis and Kieran Murray)