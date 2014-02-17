CARACAS Feb 16 Venezuela's President Nicolas
Maduro said on Sunday he had ordered the expulsion of three U.S.
consular officials who he said had been conspiring against his
government.
Maduro did not identify the officials, but he said the
Venezuelan foreign minister would give more details later.
"It's a group of U.S. functionaries who are in the
universities. We've been watching them having meetings in the
private universities for two months. They work in visas," Maduro
said in a nationally televised broadcast.
(Reporting by Daniel Wallis; Editing by Eric Walsh)