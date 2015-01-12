CARACAS Jan 12 Venezuela is securing financing
from Qatari banks, President Nicolas Maduro said from Doha on
Monday, as he seeks to boost his country's coffers amid falling
oil prices and a recession.
"We're firming up a financial alliance with important banks
in Qatar, that are giving us sufficient oxygen to cover the fall
in oil revenue," Maduro said without providing details.
"We're raising financing for several billion dollars, not
only for 2015, but also for 2016," he added in comments to
journalists.
Venezuela's tightening financial situation has fanned market
anxiety about a default, especially as oil slumps to near
six-year lows. Maduro has vowed to pay bondholders and most
economists doubt a default is coming in the near-term, but
investors are getting skittish as the economic crisis worsens.
Venezuela depends on oil for 96 percent of its export
revenue.
Credit Suisse estimates Venezuela faces a foreign exchange
financing gap of some $33.9 billion should its oil basket
average $50 this year. The basket dropped to $42.44 per barrel
last week.
Maduro, whose popularity has plunged because of the economic
crisis, toured China and oil-producing countries this week,
apparently to seek financing and shore up support for action on
oil prices by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting
Countries.
His push, however, has failed to convince OPEC's Gulf
members to cut output, delegates said on Monday.
And while Maduro announced $20 billion in Chinese
investment, he did not mention new loans from Beijing to help
ease a worsening shortages of basic goods ranging from toilet
paper to chicken.
"Maduro will therefore return to Venezuela mid-week with
little concrete to show from his trip, as shortages of basic
goods continue to bite amid worsening economic conditions,"
Teneo Intelligence said in a note.
