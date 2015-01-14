(Adds details, comment from opposition leader Capriles)
By Corina Pons and Diego Ore
CARACAS Jan 14 Governors in three Venezuelan
states have banned overnight queuing amid huge and sometimes
rowdy lines around shops across the scarcity-plagued country.
Shortages of basic consumer products from milk to toilet
paper have worsened since a lull in distribution over the
Christmas and New Year holidays, prompting many to wait from the
early hours on foot - or in hammocks - before shops open.
The ubiquitous lines and frequent jostling for places when
shop doors finally open are an embarrassment and irritation to
Venezuelans across the political spectrum.
There have also been scattered protests and arrests.
"We are going to prohibit lines outside commercial
establishments," Falcon state governor Stella Lugo said late on
Tuesday. "Security forces have been instructed."
She joined two other governors, in the states of Bolivar and
Yaracuy, who have announced the same measure in recent days.
"Nighttime lines are dangerous for the people," said Bolivar
Governor Francisco Rangel.
In some places, officials are also limiting access to shops
to particular days according to Venezuelans' identity card
numbers.
The shortages have hurt the popularity of President Nicolas
Maduro, which hit 22 percent in December, according to local
pollster Datanalisis.
Foes say 15 years of "Bolivarian socialism" under his rule
and that of his predecessor Hugo Chavez are to blame for
Venezuela's economic recession, the highest inflation in the
Americas, and shortages.
But Maduro, 52, says a wealthy elite and opposition
activists encouraged by Washington and foreign media are seeking
an "economic coup" via hoarding and price-gouging.
"It's a strategy to try and upset the people and turn them
to extremes, to destabilize the country," Maduro told the
Telesur TV network late on Tuesday during a visit to Algeria.
Maduro has been visiting China, Russia and other countries
to seek financing as well as action from the OPEC grouping on
tumbling crude prices which have exacerbated Venezuela's
economic malaise.
In his absence, opposition leaders have been seeking to
overcome internal differences and forge a unified strategy
against Maduro. On Wednesday, key opposition figures called for
peaceful mobilizations in the coming days.
Violence at protests last year caused the deaths of 43
people, including demonstrators, government supporters and
security forces.
"This thing they called revolution is over ... This
government and this project are in a terminal phase," Henrique
Capriles, a former presidential candidate, told reporters.
Jailed protest leader Leopoldo Lopez, in a joint statement
with two fellow hardline opposition leaders, called for Maduro's
resignation.
"Venezuela's problem is not $40 oil. It's the Maduro
government's corruption and incompetence and the unviable Cuban
model they impose on us," they said.
