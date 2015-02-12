CARACAS Feb 12 Venezuelan troops blocked
students during marches against President Nicolas Maduro on
Thursday as pro-government supporters also rallied on the
anniversary of 2014 protests that led to 43 deaths.
National Guard soldiers and police used teargas in the
volatile western city of San Cristobal against student
demonstrators who tossed rocks and Molotov cocktails.
Five security officials and three demonstrators were hurt in
the standoff, and four students arrested, witnesses and
authorities said.
In Caracas, troops cordoned off scores of students on an
unauthorized march to a church where they planned a mass in
honor of demonstrators who died. Instead, a priest came out and
said brief prayers in the open-air.
Also in the capital, thousands of red-clad supporters of
Maduro, the successor to late socialist leader Hugo Chavez who
died of cancer in 2013, held a much larger rival rally.
Mindful of nearly four months of clashes last year, when
thousands of protesters took to the streets demanding Maduro's
resignation and protesting over the OPEC nation's faltering
economy, some Caracas residents stayed at home to avoid trouble.
"We are marching peacefully to honor those who fell," said
Fabio Valentini, 21, a pro-opposition student from Andres Bello
Catholic University who was on the streets last year when the
first victims were shot dead.
"Venezuela, today, is in a far worse situation than last
year. The economy is in crisis. Crime is worse. Our aim is not
to topple the regime, but to demand rights and changes to failed
policies."
ECONOMIC CRISIS
Maduro says opposition radicals sought to carry out a coup
in 2014, and still harbor the same ambition, including via an
"economic war".
Venezuelans are suffering shortages, long shopping lines,
high inflation, and a recession exacerbated by the plunge in
crude revenues.
"Oil prices will rise again and we'll be ok," said Javier
Castillo, 20, a student at the Bolivarian University among
thousands of singing, dancing and banner-waving Maduro
supporters at the rally in Plaza Venezuela.
"We on the Left are people of peace, happiness and harmony.
Those on the far Right are the ones seeking violence. Let those
bitter mummy's and daddy's boys come here and see the joy."
Jailed protest leader Leopoldo Lopez, who spearheaded last
year's protests before being arrested, sent a message from jail.
"The fight continues," he said via a Twitter account run by
his wife. "If you tire, you lose."
Both the government and opposition supporters blame each
other for the 2014 deaths. Security officials, Maduro supporters
and protesters were among the victims.
(Additional reporting by Jorge Silva in Caracas, Javier Farias
in San Cristobal; editing by Diane Craft)