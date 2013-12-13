Fitch Downgrades Swedish Banks' Support Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Swedish banks' Support Ratings to '5' from '2' and revised their Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'No Floor' from 'BBB-'. The affected banks are Nordea Bank AB, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, Swedbank AB, Svenska Handelsbanken AB as well as its main subsidiary Stadshypotek. The banks' other ratings are unaffected by this rating action. This rating action follows the publicatio