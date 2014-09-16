Sept 16 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut
its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit
ratings on Venezuela to 'CCC plus' from 'B minus', citing
sustained economic deterioration.
"Economic recession, high inflation, and growing external
liquidity pressures will continue to erode the government's
capacity to pay external obligations over the next two years,"
S&P said on Tuesday.
The agency, which has a negative outlook on Venezuela, said
the outlook reflects the possibility that growing economic
distortions and sustained political polarization could increase
the risks of a government debt default over the next two years.
S&P also cut its short-term foreign and local currency
ratings to 'C' from 'B' and lowered its transfer and
convertibility assessment on the sovereign to 'CCC plus' from 'B
minus'.
(Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Don Sebastian)