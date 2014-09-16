Sept 16 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services cut its long-term foreign and local currency sovereign credit ratings on Venezuela to 'CCC plus' from 'B minus', citing sustained economic deterioration.

"Economic recession, high inflation, and growing external liquidity pressures will continue to erode the government's capacity to pay external obligations over the next two years," S&P said on Tuesday.

The agency, which has a negative outlook on Venezuela, said the outlook reflects the possibility that growing economic distortions and sustained political polarization could increase the risks of a government debt default over the next two years.

S&P also cut its short-term foreign and local currency ratings to 'C' from 'B' and lowered its transfer and convertibility assessment on the sovereign to 'CCC plus' from 'B minus'. (Reporting By Krishna Chaithanya; Editing by Don Sebastian)