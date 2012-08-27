* Fire extends to a third storage tank, vice president says

* Fuel prices jump on refinery fire and storm Isaac

* Gas leak caused blast that killed at least 48 people

By Marianna Parraga

PARAGUANA, Venezuela, Aug 27 A fire burning at Venezuela's biggest refinery spread to a third fuel storage tank on Monday, all but burying plans for a quick restart of operations after an explosion that killed nearly 50 people in the country's deadliest oil industry accident.

The fire and the threat that Tropical Storm Isaac could disrupt refinery operations on the U.S. Gulf Coast and tighten fuel supplies helped push up U.S. fuel prices, with U.S. gasoline futures up 2.65 percent at $3.16 a gallon.

The refinery could now remain partly in flames for several more days, which would force Venezuela to boost fuel imports and spur criticism over mismanagement of the oil industry by the government of President Hugo Chavez.

Venezuela's Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said the fires burning at the first two refinery storage tanks should be put out by Tuesday. He did not know when the fire at the third tank would be extinguished.

A gas leak caused an explosion and then a blaze before dawn on Saturday at Amuay, part of the world's second biggest refinery complex. Nearby homes were obliterated, at least 48 people killed and dozens more injured.

Saturday's blast ranks as one of the most deadly oil industry accidents in recent history, nearing the toll of the 1997 fire at India's Visakhapatnam refinery that killed 56, and topping the 2005 blast at BP's Texas City refinery.