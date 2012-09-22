* Lightning started blaze in two storage tanks
* One tank put out quickly, second late on Friday
CARACAS, Sept 22 Firefighters extinguished a
blaze in a fuel storage tank at Venezuela's El Palito refinery,
state oil company PDVSA said on Saturday.
The fire was started by a lightning bolt during a storm
Wednesday night, but the 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito
facility continued operating. Two tanks were initially set
alight, but the fire in one was put out within hours.
In a statement, PDVSA said the blaze in the second storage
tank was completely extinguished late on Friday.
No one was hurt in Wednesday night's lightning strike.
The second refinery accident in a month has increased
concerns about state oil company PDVSA's safety record and
practices ahead of an Oct. 7 presidential election.
In August, PDVSA halted almost all output at the country's
biggest refinery, Amuay, for six days after a gas leak caused an
explosion that killed 42 people.
PDVSA has suffered a string of accidents, outages and
unplanned stoppages for maintenance across its refinery network
in recent years, hurting the OPEC nation's vital fuel exports.