CARACAS Oct 3 A gas leak at Venezuela's biggest oil refinery was left unattended for at least several hours before a blast in August that killed more than 40 people, according to an opposition-linked report on Wednesday about safety at the facility.

The pre-dawn explosion left the 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay facility burning for four days and cast a spotlight on conditions at the OPEC country's refineries, where there have been frequent accidents and outages in recent years.

"There's evidence that insufficient attention was paid to the gas leak," said Javier Larranaga, a former manager of Centro Refinador Paraguana, which includes the Amuay and neighboring Cardon refineries. "The shape of the cloud shows that it had been forming for a long time."

Larranaga said the fact that workers from the Puramin lubricants plant nearby had been evacuated the evening before was evidence that the gas had been seeping for some time.

Government officials declined to comment on the report.

Investigators are looking into several theories about the cause of the accident, including mechanical failure or corrosion of valves or pipes. Oil Minister Rafael Ramirez, who is conducting an official investigation, has denied that maintenance failures caused the blast.

The Amuay explosion was one of the deadliest refinery accidents in the world in the past 15 years. In 1997 fire at India's Visakhapatnam refinery killed 56 people and in 2005 a blast at BP Plc's Texas City refinery left 15 people dead. (Writing by Helen Murphy)