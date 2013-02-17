CARACAS Feb 16 An electrical fault briefly
halted operations at Venezuela's 146,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) El
Palito refinery in the latest mishap at the South American OPEC
member's oil installations, state-owned company PDVSA said.
Twitter users posted photos of smoke rising from El Palito,
at Puerto Cabello on Venezuela's north coast, in the afternoon.
"There was a problem in the electrical system of El Palito
refinery, causing the temporary suspension in operations," PDVSA
said in a statement. "Re-establishment of industrial services
and pre-starting of process units was begun later," it added.
Venezuela's accident-prone refineries hit the headlines last
year with a gas leak at the Amuay facility that killed 42
people, the nation's worst-ever oil industry accident.
