CARACAS Feb 17 Venezuela's 146,000
barrel-per-day (bpd) El Palito refinery was still restarting
operations on Sunday after an electrical fault hit the
installation the day before, state oil company PDVSA said.
"The El Palito refinery continues the re-start of its
process units," PDVSA said in a statement on the latest mishap
at the South American OPEC member's refinery network.
Water, steam, air and electricity services had been
restored, as well as distillation units, PDVSA said, but not yet
conversion plants at the refinery on Venezuela's north coast.
Inventories were "above the strategic percentage", so there
would be no impact on fuel provisions from Saturday's incident
on the power network, it said.
The El Palito accident, which caused smoke to billow from
the refinery on Saturday, was just the latest in a series of
problems across the nation's oil production network.
Venezuela last year suffered its worst-ever oil industry
disaster with a gas leak at the Amuay refinery that killed 42
people.
(Writing by Andrew Cawthorne)