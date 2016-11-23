CARACAS Nov 23 Oil-rich Venezuela's refinery
network was operating at about a third of capacity, according to
union sources and workers, as state oil company PDVSA
struggles with equipment issues after years of underinvestment.
Venezuela's biggest refinery, 645,000-barrel-per-day Amuay
refinery, was operating at only 260,000 bpd with two of its five
crude distillation units out of service, union leader Ivan
Freites told Reuters, citing an internal report.
Its flexicoker remains down, Freites added.
A worker, who asked to remain anonymous because he is not
authorized to speak to media, confirmed the situation.
Adjacent Cardon, with capacity of 310,000 bpd, was at
120,000 bpd, added Freites, a fierce critic of PDVSA and the
government of socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Meanwhile, the smaller refineries of El Palito and Puerto La
Cruz, with capacities of 146,000 barrels per day and 187,000 bpd
respectively, were barely refining any crude, according to a
separate union leader and a worker.
The El Palito refinery was halted in October for scheduled
maintenance, according to PDVSA. Union leader Freddy Alvarado
said on Wednesday that the complex remained shut.
The catalytic cracking and alkylation units at Puerto la
Cruz have been inoperative since the start of November, union
leader Jose Bodas said earlier this month.
Over the weekend, the refinery's reformer unit for octane 95
gasoline stopped operating, Bodas added on Wednesday. A worker
at the refinery confirmed the issues.
PDVSA did not immediately respond to a request for
information.
Venezuela's refineries have been plagued with blackouts,
equipment issues and stoppages for years.
PDVSA often blames problems on "saboteurs" intent on
bringing down socialist rule in Venezuela, and says its foes and
hostile media try to exaggerate refinery issues. Critics say
years of underinvestment and poor maintenance are the cause.
U.S. refining firm Citgo Petroleum is sending more products
to its parent company, PDVSA, to compensate for problems in the
domestic network, according to sources and Reuters data.
(Reporting by Mircely Guanipa; Writing by Alexandra Ulmer;
Editing by Jonathan Oatis)