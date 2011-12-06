UPDATE 1-Libya mayors say Europe's migration crisis should not be dumped on them
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
* Cardon, Amuay coke units both out
* Union says production down to nearly half
(adds details)
CARACAS, Dec 6 The delayed coking unit at Venezuela's 310,000 barrel per day (bpd) Cardon refinery stopped on Tuesday due to a pump fault, workers said.
That followed Monday's maintenance stoppage of the delayed coking unit at the nearby 645,000 bpd Amuay refinery.
Both incidents mean the Paraguana Refining Center's overall production is reduced to less than 55 percent of capacity, local union leader Ivan Freites said.
There was no immediate confirmation from state oil company PDVSA.
The South American OPEC member's Paraguana installations are one of the world's biggest refinery complexes.
Venezuelan oil exports have declined in recent years, partly because PDVSA's refineries have had numerous accidents and maintenance stoppages.
(Reporting by Sailu Uribarri and Marianna Parraga; editing by Bob Burgdorfer)
* Around 181,000 arrived in Italy in 2016 (Adds rejections by additional mayors; comment from U.N. agencies)
TORONTO, Feb 10 Canada's main stock index powered to a record high on Friday propelled by higher oil prices and expectations of corporate-friendly tax cuts in the United States, while an unexpected surge in domestic job growth also suggested a brighter economic outlook.
NEW YORK, Feb 10 A key index of global equity markets rose to a 20-month high on Friday, with Wall Street shares hitting records for a second straight day, as investors continued to bask in the afterglow of U.S. President Donald Trump's promise of tax reform.