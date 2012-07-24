CARACAS, July 23 Venezuelan President Hugo
Chavez advised Repsol on Monday to seek a friendly
agreement in its dispute with Argentina and noted that the
Spanish energy company held important assets in his country.
Repsol faces a long legal battle after the government of
President Cristina Fernandez nationalized its Argentine energy
unit, YPF, in April. It has sued for $10 billion in compensation
and taken steps to file for World Bank arbitration.
Fernandez, an ally of the socialist Chavez, said Repsol had
not invested enough in YPF and had allowed crude production and
exploration to decline.
"I would advise them to think about it very carefully. They
should look for a friendly agreement with this brother nation
of ours, of South America," Chavez said in a televised speech
during a visit to Caracas by Argentina's planning minister.
The vocal critic of Washington has nationalized almost all
Venezuela's oil industry during his 14 years in office.
"Repsol has big investments here and we want it to continue
having them, in an atmosphere of cordiality, understanding and
respect for our sovereignty," Chavez said.
Repsol and Italy's ENI signed a major deal last
year with Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA, to develop the
OPEC nation's Perla offshore natural gas field, where they have
certified more than 15 trillion cubic feet.
Repsol also has an 11 percent stake in Carabobo Project 1 in
Venezuela's extra heavy Orinoco crude belt, where reserves are
seen at 31 billion barrels and output at 400,000 barrels per
day. The company has said it expects to invest $15 billion in
Carabobo.
Earlier this year, Chavez strongly backed Fernandez's move
to take over YPF, saying the rest of South America had a duty to
support her as well. In 2007, he nationalized four Orinoco
projects, prompting U.S. majors Exxon Mobil Corp and
ConocoPhillips to sue for tens of billions of dollars.
