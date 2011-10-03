CARACAS Oct 3 Speculation about President Hugo Chavez's health after cancer treatment, falling oil output that could slow economic recovery and rising passions ahead of next year's presidential election are the main risks to watch in Venezuela.

CHAVEZ'S CANCER

The 57-year-old socialist leader is due to travel to Cuba again in October for medical tests after completing four rounds of chemotherapy that he says were successful.

Rumors about his condition remain rife, and they heightened at the end of September when a U.S. newspaper said he had been rushed to hospital with kidney failure. Ever the showman, Chavez took the opportunity to crush speculation by calling reporters to Miraflores palace, where he threw a baseball around with aides and took questions. [ID:nS1E78S0T2]

Yet there are still few firm details about his condition. Chavez says all his recent medical tests have been positive, and that his doctors have not found any malignant cells. But he has not said what kind of cancer he is suffering from, so it is hard to know the likelihood of remission.

With about 50 percent support in opinion polls after 12 years in office, Chavez stands a good chance of being re-elected at the election set for Oct. 7 next year if he can beat the illness. [ID:nS1E78S0OJ]

The panorama changes if his health deteriorates, since he has no obvious successor in his ruling Socialist Party. Wall Street investors have pushed Venezuelan bond prices higher as they consider the possibility of a more market-friendly replacement for the tough socialist.

In the past, Chavez's electoral success was underpinned by tireless campaigning and face-to-face contact with supporters across the OPEC nation -- and that may not be possible now.

The opposition senses its best chance to unseat Chavez at the 2012 polls. It will hold its own primary vote in February to pick a single candidate to face him, posing a big test to the fragile unity of the coalition. [ID:nS1E78L00O]

Chavez appears firmly in control of his government. He has changed his lifestyle and has at times shown a more introspective side brought on by the illness. [ID:nN1E7721SZ]

What to watch:

-- Further twists and turns in Chavez's health saga.

-- Opposition candidates positioning ahead of primaries.

ECONOMY AND DEBT

Venezuela's widely-traded bonds initially rallied on the news of Chavez's sickness, with renewed interest from traders assuming a weakened president raises the chances of the opposition winning next year's election.

Expect to see Venezuela debt trading on new developments in the health saga, with prices also being supported by a government program to buy back sovereign bonds and notes issued by state oil company PDVSA. After a $4.2 billion sovereign issue in July, PDVSA may yet try to raise another few billion after issuing $8 billion already this year.

Nationalizations are firmly back in the news after Chavez ordered the state takeover of a local ferry company, a U.S. bottlemaker filed for arbitration at a World Bank tribunal, and Venezuela rejected a compensation demand from Exxon-Mobil Corp. for a 2007 nationalization as "abusive" and insulting.

That came hot on the heels of Chavez nationalizing the gold industry in August, so expect to see more battles going forward between his government and the private sector.

Risk indicators such as JP Morgan's EMBI+ 11EMJ and CDI spreads VEGV5YUSAC=MP consistently rate Venezuelan bonds as the highest default risk in the world, so investors will remain focused on whether the government can keep paying.

While some analysts feel Venezuela has been issuing too much debt too quickly, its overall debt burden is relatively low and its repayment schedule is manageable.

Only the most pessimistic observers predict a serious cash crunch any time soon, although falling crude production means South America's biggest oil exporter needs a higher crude price than in the past to balance its books.

After two years of shrinking GDP, Venezuela moved out of recession and the government predicts up to 5 percent growth this year. That would depend on a sustained oil rally and high public spending. The central bank says the economy grew 3.6 percent in the first six months of the year. [ID:nN1E77O1RH]

What to watch:

-- More controversial economic announcements by Chavez.

-- Possible new debt issuances by PDVSA.

-- Movements in global oil prices which are significant to Venezuela's income and overall economic picture.

OIL AND PDVSA

PDVSA hosted an oil conference in September where the focus was firmly on its plans to develop its vast Orinoco extra heavy crude belt in joint venture partnership with foreign companies. For full coverage, please click on: [ID:nS1E78Q22G]

PDVSA remains one of the world's largest oil companies, but exports and production are falling, partly because of the heavy load Chavez has put on the company as the main economic motor of his socialist "revolution".

PDVSA is required to hand over so much revenue to the state that it has neglected investment in older oil fields.

A wave of nationalizations in 2009 has also hit production, with PDVSA struggling to take on wells and drilling services previously carried out by private companies.

In the latest scandal for the company, it has been hit by the loss of more $500 million to a U.S.-based hedge fund manager who admitted running a Ponzi scheme. [ID:nN1E77E1LM]

Venezuelan oil exports fell 6 percent to 2.32 million bpd in 2010, and output dropped even faster to 2.78 million bpd. Thanks to the Orinoco projects, the government aims to boost production to 4.03 million bpd by 2014.

The target for next year is 3.24 million bpd.

Some executives involved in the Orinoco projects remain concerned, however, that uncertainties about infrastructure shortages -- and doubts about government assurances that new windfall taxes will not apply to them -- could still put the brakes on ambitious early output schedules. [ID:nS1E78R1WN]

As mentioned above, a ruling could come soon in the arbitration case between Venezuela and Exxon related to the nationalization of oil projects in 2007. [ID:nN14161507]

A high compensation bill could weigh negatively on bonds.

What to watch:

-- More details of investments in projects to exploit the huge reserves in the Orinoco belt.

-- Unscheduled maintenance, stoppages and outages at Venezuela's refineries and heavy oil upgraders.

-- Possible ruling in the Exxon arbitration case. (Editing by Kieran Murray)