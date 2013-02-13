BRIEF-Bahrain Flour Mills signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
CARACAS Feb 13 Venezuela will receive a $1.1 billion bonus payment from Russian oil company Rosneft for a joint venture crude project in the South American OPEC nation, Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez said on Wednesday.
Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA has partnered with Rosneft to develop projects in the Orinoco extra-heavy crude belt.
* Signs strategic partnership with Mondelēz International Source: (http://bit.ly/2mFI2ql) Further company coverage: )
HOUSTON, March 5 The biggest names in the oil world come together this week for the largest industry gathering since the end of a two-year price war that pitted Middle East exporters against the firms that drove the shale energy revolution in the United States.
WASHINGTON - A spokesman for Barack Obama rejects claims by U.S. President Donald Trump that the then-president had wiretapped Trump in October during the late stages of the presidential election campaign, saying it was "simply false." (USA-TRUMP/OBAMA (UPDATE 8, PIX, TV), moved, by David Shepardson, 917 words)