* Russian consortium partnering PDVSA

* First production expected in May 2012

SAN DIEGO DE CABRUTICAS, Venezuela Oct 6 A joint venture between Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and a Russian consortium in the Orinoco belt should see first output of 2,000 barrels per day in May next year, officials said on Thursday.

PDVSA said output from the Junin 6 oil block, in south Venezuela, should rise to 12,000 bpd in 2013.

Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez accompanied Russia's top oil official and deputy prime minister Igor Sechin on a visit to one of the most advanced new projects in the heavy extra crude Orinoco belt.

The members of the Russian consortium are TNK-BP TNBPI.RTS, Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Gazprom (GAZP.MM), Surgutneftegaz (SNGS.MM) and Lukoil (LKOH.MM).

Sechin said perforation would start in December, with the first crude extraction expected for May next year.

"Thanks for speeding up these projects," Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez said in a televised link-up from Caracas with the delegation in the Orinoco region.

Junin 6 has estimated eventual potential of 450,000 bpd. (Reporting by Marianna Parraga; Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Eyanir Chinea and Marguerita Choy)