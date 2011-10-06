* Russian consortium partnering state company PDVSA

* First production at Orinoco belt block seen in May 2012 (Adds details, quotes)

By Marianna Parraga

SAN DIEGO DE CABRUTICAS, Venezuela, Oct 6 A joint venture between Venezuela's state oil company PDVSA and a Russian group in the Orinoco belt could see early output rise to 50,000 barrels per day in 2012, officials said on Thursday.

The Junin 6 oil block is one of the most advanced new projects in Venezuela's Orinoco extra heavy crude belt, where President Hugo Chavez's government is focusing its attention for future production increases.

PDVSA's official projection is for first output of 2,000 bpd in May next year at Junin 6, rising to 12,000 bpd in 2013.

But Energy Minister Rafael Ramirez, on a visit to the area with Russia's top oil official and deputy prime minister Igor Sechin, said plans were moving ahead faster than expected, and the aim was now to reach 50,000 bpd next year.

The members of the Russian consortium are TNK-BP TNBPI.RTS, Rosneft ( ROSN.MM ), Gazprom ( GAZP.MM ), Surgutneftegaz ( SNGS.MM ) and Lukoil ( LKOH.MM ).

Sechin said perforation would start in December, with the first crude extraction expected for May next year.

"Thanks for speeding up these projects," Chavez said in a televised link-up from Caracas with the delegation.

Junin 6, where the Russian consortium has a 40 percent stake and PDVSA 60 percent, is one of the richest areas in the Orinoco with estimated eventual potential of 450,000 bpd.

"The physical work has started," Sechin said alongside Ramirez, via a translator. "I'm sure we will stick to the calendar that we have established."

Venezuela's Ramirez said some $525 million would be invested in the first phase at Junin 6, and an upgrader for the project should be ready by 2016.

The South American OPEC member is pinning its hopes on deals with various foreign companies for projects in the region that are slated eventually to add 2.1 million barrels per day of new production and bring some $80 billion in investment.

But concerns linger among some of PDVSA's partners about taxes and infrastructure. [ID:nS1E78R1WN]

OPEC said in July that Venezuela leapt ahead of Saudi Arabia in 2010 to become the world's No. 1 holder of reserves with 296.5 billion barrels, most of them in the Orinoco belt.

Orinoco crude is particularly thick and tar-like, and costs much more to pump and transport than light, sweet oil. The Venezuelan fields are also mostly found in rural areas that have little in the way of even basic facilities. (Writing by Andrew Cawthorne; Editing by Eyanir Chinea and Dale Hudson)