By Alexandra Ulmer and Javier Farias
| CARACAS/ SAN CRISTOBAL
CARACAS/ SAN CRISTOBAL Jan 12 At least a dozen
protesters arrested over the weekend in Venezuela remained in
jail on Monday amid unrest over swelling queues for basic goods,
opposition and rights activists said.
Sixteen people were rounded up by police for protesting in
front of stores over the weekend, according to the opposition
MUD coalition, which said four of them were released shortly
after.
Rights group Penal Forum said 18 protesters were still
behind bars on Monday. The government did not confirm the
numbers.
Venezuela, mired in a recession and with the highest
inflation rate in the Americas, is suffering from chronic
shortages of goods ranging from diapers to flour that have
worsened this year due to an ebb in deliveries during Christmas.
The scarcity of goods has forced many shoppers across the
OPEC nation to queue up in front of supermarkets before dawn.
The inflation rate hit 63.6 percent in the 12 months to
November.
The MUD accused National Guard troops posted to maintain
order outside shops of banning photos and videos of the lines
that sometimes snake around blocks.
"Not only is the government forcing people to get into
humiliating queues... it also wants the lines to be
'Cuban-style,' silent and terrified," said MUD chief Jesus
Torrealba.
On Saturday, an explosive device was thrown into a building
of state phone company Cantv in the southeastern city of Puerto
Ordaz, burning eight vehicles, the government said. In western
San Cristobal, a bus belonging to a local university was burned
in the early hours of Monday, witnesses said.
While the scattered protests are a far cry from massive
demonstrations that rocked the country for four months in 2014,
they come amid growing frustration over the economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro, who has seen his popularity
plunge, says right-wing agitators and Venezuela's wealthy elite
are trying to topple him via an "economic war."
"At the start of this year the parasitical oligarchy
ambushed us but we and the people are responding," he said at
the weekend from Saudi Arabia.
In the last week Maduro and his closest ministers have
visited China, Russia and fellow OPEC members to seek financing
and OPEC action on tumbling oil prices.
Critics blame Venezuela's recession on socialist policies
such as a 12-year-old exchange control system which struggles to
provide enough hard currency for imports.
Officials in Caracas have blamed "media hype" and "panic
buying" for the chaotic scenes at outlets around the nation. One
state governor has banned queues at night.
(Additional reporting by Corina Pons and Diego Ore; Writing by
Alexandra Ulmer; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Alan Crosby)