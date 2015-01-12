(Adds comments from National Assembly leader, access limits.)
CARACAS/ SAN CRISTOBAL Jan 12 At least a dozen
protesters arrested in Venezuela remained in jail on Monday and
masked assailants burned a bus amid scattered unrest over
swelling lines for basic goods, activists said.
Police rounded up 16 people for protesting outside stores
over the weekend, according to the opposition MUD coalition,
which said four of them were released shortly after.
Rights group Penal Forum said 18 protesters were still
behind bars on Monday. The government did not confirm that.
Venezuela is suffering from chronic shortages of goods
ranging from diapers to flour that have worsened since an ebb in
deliveries over Christmas. The scarcity has forced shoppers
across Venezuela to line up in front of stores before dawn.
The MUD also accused soldiers posted outside shops of
banning photos of the lines, which can snake around blocks.
"Not only is the government forcing people to get into
humiliating queues ... it also wants the lines to be
Cuban-style, silent and terrified," said MUD chief Jesus
Torrealba.
On Saturday, an explosive device was thrown into a building
of the state phone company Cantv in southeastern Puerto Ordaz
city, burning eight vehicles, the government said. In western
San Cristobal, six masked men threw a Molotov cocktail into a
parked bus belonging to a university, students said on Monday.
National Assembly President Diosdado Cabello on Monday
condemned what he called a strategy by enemies of the revolution
to foment unrest in queues and called on Venezuelans to resist
"provocations."
While the scattered unrest is a far cry from massive
demonstrations that rocked the country for four months in 2014,
it comes amid growing frustration over the economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro, whose popularity has plunged, says
right-wing agitators and Venezuela's elite are trying to topple
him via an "economic war."
"At the start of this year the parasitical oligarchy
ambushed us but we and the people are responding," he said at
the weekend from Saudi Arabia.
In the last week, Maduro and his closest ministers have
visited China, Russia and other oil producing countries to seek
financing and OPEC action on tumbling oil prices.
"This is an emergency, it's not the time for photos of
Maduro doing tourism in China," said Henrique Capriles, who
narrowly lost a presidential election to Maduro in 2013.
"I think it's time for our people to protest in the street."
Critics blame Venezuela's recession on socialist policies
such as 12-year-old exchange control system, one that fails to
provide enough hard currency for imports.
State-run supermarkets have started restricting access based
on identity cards. Only Venezuelans whose card number ends in 0
or 1 were allowed to shop on Monday, local media reported.
