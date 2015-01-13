(Recasts for release of protesters, adds comment from rights
By Alexandra Ulmer and Javier Farias
CARACAS/ SAN CRISTOBAL Jan 12 Venezuelan
authorities on Monday released a dozen demonstrators who had
been arrested over the weekend while protesting swelling lines
at supermarkets, following several days of scattered unrest that
included a group of masked assailants burning a bus.
Alfredo Romero, head of rights group Penal Forum said via
his Twitter account that 12 protesters were set free on
condition that they appear in court every 30 days.
Venezuela is suffering from chronic shortages of goods
ranging from diapers to flour that have worsened since an ebb in
deliveries over Christmas. The scarcity has forced shoppers
across Venezuela to line up in front of stores before dawn.
The opposition MUD coalition accused soldiers posted outside
shops of banning photos of the lines, which can snake around
blocks.
"Not only is the government forcing people to get into
humiliating queues ... it also wants the lines to be
Cuban-style, silent and terrified," said MUD chief Jesus
Torrealba.
On Saturday, an explosive device was thrown into a building
of the state phone company Cantv in southeastern Puerto Ordaz
city, burning eight vehicles, the government said. In western
San Cristobal, six masked men threw a Molotov cocktail into a
parked bus belonging to a university, students said on Monday.
National Assembly President Diosdado Cabello on Monday
condemned what he called a strategy by enemies of the revolution
to foment unrest in queues and called on Venezuelans to resist
"provocations."
While the scattered unrest is a far cry from massive
demonstrations that rocked the country for four months in 2014,
it comes amid growing frustration over the economic crisis.
President Nicolas Maduro, whose popularity has plunged, says
right-wing agitators and Venezuela's elite are trying to topple
him via an "economic war."
"At the start of this year the parasitical oligarchy
ambushed us but we and the people are responding," he said at
the weekend from Saudi Arabia.
In the last week, Maduro and his closest ministers have
visited China, Russia and other oil producing countries to seek
financing and OPEC action on tumbling oil prices.
"This is an emergency, it's not the time for photos of
Maduro doing tourism in China," said Henrique Capriles, who
narrowly lost a presidential election to Maduro in 2013.
"I think it's time for our people to protest in the street."
Critics say Venezuela's recession is due to socialist
policies like a 12-year-old exchange control system that fails
to provide enough hard currency for imports.
State-run supermarkets have started restricting access based
on identity cards. Only Venezuelans whose card number ends in 0
or 1 were allowed to shop on Monday, local media reported.
