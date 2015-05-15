CARACAS May 15 A major pharmacy chain has
started fingerprinting customers in Caracas, as Venezuela's
socialist government tries to halt smugglers and resellers from
stocking up on scarce goods from toilet paper to medicines.
Venezuelans often spend hours in lines at stores and are
furious at shoppers who scoop up items to re-sell on the
thriving black market or in neighboring Colombia for a hefty
profit.
President Nicolas Maduro has vowed to crack down on the
"bachaqueros" - a word derived from an ant that stings people
and moves around leaves - and he argues fingerprinting will curb
purchasing beyond permitted limits.
"All the initiatives and efforts to supply Venezuelans are
valid," Luis Manuel De Llano, Farmatodo's vice president for
corporate relations, said. He did not say whether the chain
adopted the pilot program voluntarily or at the request of the
government.
Maduro has cranked up the pressure on Farmatodo and fellow
private retailers to stock their stands, reduce lines and fight
smuggling in what he calls an "economic war" against him by
unscrupulous businessmen.
Two Farmatodo executives were briefly detained for allegedly
exacerbating lines.
Critics and many economists counter that the root causes of
shortages are the OPEC country's currency controls and
unsustainable subsidies, and warn fingerprinting does nothing to
address them.
FATIGUE
With state-run supermarkets already requesting ID cards and
also fingerprinting, Venezuelans are increasingly fatigued.
"This is a disaster, I feel like a prisoner putting my
fingerprint everywhere," said Andreina Salveria, 23, as she
exited a Farmatodo in affluent eastern Caracas with her young
daughter, lamenting that diapers had run out.
Dozens lined up behind her, most for prized detergent, a
scene echoed in many of the chain's 167 stores.
Some Venezuelans, however, are hoping that more regulation
could alleviate shortages that have worsened in the capital
since the start of the year and are even more severe in the rest
of the country, especially in smuggling-rife border areas.
"This shouldn't be necessary, but I hope it (fingerprinting)
decreases smuggling, that this becomes less of a mess," said
Wilfredo Vargas, a 48 year-old chauffer.
Vargas, who regrets voting for the late Hugo Chavez in 1998
and is now staunchly against his successor Maduro, added he sees
a dark motive behind the finger scans and fears they are an
infringement of citizens' liberty.
"Whoever calls the shots can pull dirty tricks," he said,
clutching two bags of laundry powder.
(Editing by Andrew Cawthorne and Christian Plumb)