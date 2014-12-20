CARACAS Dec 20 Argentine soccer great Diego
Maradona renewed his contract with Venezuelan television station
Telesur, which in April had invited him to be a commentator
during the World Cup in Brazil, the station said on its website.
Maradona will also star in a movie that Telesur is preparing
about the show "De Zurda" or "From the Left", which he hosted in
collaboration with Uruguayan journalist Victor Hugo Morales
during this year's soccer championship.
Maradona visited Venezuela last week and appeared at an
official event alongside President Nicolas Maduro, who replaced
late socialist leader Hugo Chavez after the latter's death in
2013. Chavez and Maradona, who shared leftist politics and
opposition to U.S. foreign policy, were friends.
Maradona was a star of the Argentine Boca Juniors team, and
later a prominent player for Barcelona in Spain and Napoli in
Italy. He led the Argentine national team to victory in the 1986
World Cup in Mexico.
Before becoming a commentator on Telesur, Maradona had been
the coach of Argentina's national squad and had a television
show in Argentina.
Telesur is a regional station based in Caracas that was
created by the late Chavez.
(Reporting by Corina Pons; Writing by Brian Ellsworth; Editing
by Tom Heneghan)